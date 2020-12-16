Raiders-Chargers prediction: A must-win game? What to expect in this AFC West matchup

RAIDERS-CHARGERS AT A GLANCE

Kickoff time: 5:20 p.m. PST Thursday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Fresno TV/radio channels: KMPH-26/KFPT (790 AM)/KFIG (940)

Records: Raiders 7-6, Chargers 4-9

The line: Bovada has the Raiders favored by 3 and OddsChecker odds favor the Raiders by 3.5

The Matchup

It is a short week for the Raiders and the Chargers for these AFC West rivals in this NFL Week 15 matchup.

The Raiders are coming off a 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, while the Chargers got a late field goal in a 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Las Vegas will be without starters defensive end Clelin Ferrell (shoulder), safety Johnathan Abram (concussion), cornerback Damon Arnette (concussion) and backup linebacker Nicholas Morrow (concussion).

The Raiders will enter the game with a new defensive coordinator in Rod Marinelli after the team fired Paul Guenther after Sunday’s game.

“It’s not like he’s a new guy coming in here,” Gruden said. “He gets the correct response. I think a lot of respect, people trust him, and he’ll do a good job. It will be a tall order for him obviously, and our defense, but I know we’re looking forward to the challenge and got a lot of respect for the Chargers.”

The Raiders and Chargers had an epic of a game in their last game against each other.

Las Vegas escaped with a 31-26 win at SoFi Stadium after two stops in the end zone. The game-ending play was a booth review that overruled a touchdown catch.

Some side notes on the Raiders and Chargers:

▪ The Raiders lead the all-time series 65-54-2.

▪ A Raiders win would extend the win streak in the series to four games, sweeping the season series in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2015-16.

▪ Improve Gruden’s overall record against the Chargers to 11-5.

Injury report

Raiders - Out: DE Clelin Ferrell (shoulder), S Johnathan Abram (concussion/knee), LB Nicholas Morrow (concussion, neck), CB Damon Arnette (concussion/neck). Questionable: CB Nevin Lawson (illness).

Chargers - Out: T Bryan Bulaga (concussion), LB Emeke Egbule (illness). Doubtful: S Nasir Adderley (shoulder), LB Denzel Perryman (back). Questionable: WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), RB Austin Ekeler (quadricep), DE Ucheena Nwosu (back/shoulder), WR Mike Williams (back).

Raiders-Chargers prediction

NFL experts have staked out the following positions ahead of the Week 15 matchup:

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco says the Raiders bounce back in a 33-31 win.

Eight of the nine ESPN experts are going with the Raiders.

My take: It was a disastrous game for the Raiders against the Colts, particularly by the defense.

The Raiders know this is a must-win game for them because a loss would virtually give them no shot at the playoffs.

Las Vegas is the ninth seed and if the season were to end today they would not get in.

The seventh and final playoff spot is held by the Miami Dolphins, with the Baltimore Ravens lurking.

A bounce-back win is needed for the Raiders.

The pick: Raiders 37, Chargers 28