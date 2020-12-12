Latest updates on Raiders’ path to NFL playoffs and why they should root for rival

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in a team huddle during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. AP

The Las Vegas Raiders are in midst of a playoff push, still in control of their fate but needing to win out to guarantee they get in.

Having three consecutive home games at Allegiant Stadium certainly helps, but they need to protect homefield, which they haven’t done much of this season going 2-3 in their first-year home stadium.

However, hope remains for the Raiders to clinch their first postseason berth since the 2016 season. And it may be in their best interests to root for ... the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs?

The Nos. 5, 6, 7 seeds in each conference are the wild-card spots in this year’s NFL playoff field. In the AFC, those final postseason bids currently are held by the Cleveland Browns (9-3), Miami Dolphins (8-4) and Indianapolis Colts (8-4).

The Raiders host the Colts at 1:05 p.m. PST. Sunday (KGPE-47).

According to Football Outsiders, the Raiders have a 40% chance simply to qualify for a berth. They are rated to have a 9.4% shot at the fifth seed and 14.3% to finish No. 7. By a quirk of the mathematical formulas, their highest chance at any particular seed is at 17% to finish as sixth.

If the Raiders beat the Colts ...

A win over the Colts would go a long way in helping the Raiders carve out a clear path to the postseason. Not only would it mean adding another victory onto their season total, it would be a win over a team just ahead of them in the playoff field and could weigh heavily if tiebreakers come into play.

The Raiders also should be cheering on Kansas City as the Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins are currently the sixth seed, so wins by the Chiefs and Raiders would vault Las Vegas into sixth.

What if the Colts beat Las Vegas ...

A Raiders loss this week doesn’t necessarily mean the end of their playoff drive.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr have mentioned they are treating the regular season now as if it is a single-elimination tournament. But they’d be alive for at least one more week.

If the Raiders lose to Indianapolis, here is what else needs to happen in Week 14 to keep Las Vegas very much in the thick of it:

▪ The Chiefs need to beat the Dolphins.

▪ Cleveland must beat the Baltimore Ravens at home Monday night.

That would put the Browns at No. 5, Indianapolis at No. 6 and Miami at No. 7.

The Raiders and Ravens would remain at Nos. 8 and 9 going into Week 15.

Las Vegas then would be put into an almost must-win situation against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, just ahead of a showdown against the Dolphins on Dec. 19.

The Raiders probably can’t afford any more losses since the Ravens have an easier path and likely would win their remaining games (vs. Jaguars, Giants and at Bengals).

The Dolphins close out against New England and Buffalo.

Where teams stand in the AFC

The division leaders

1. Pittsburgh 11-1

2. Kansas City 11-1

3. Buffalo 9-3

4. Tennessee 8-4

AFC Wild Cards (with games remaining)

5. Cleveland 9-3

(vs. Baltimore, at New York Giants, at New York Jets, vs. Pittsburgh)

6. Miami 8-4

(vs. Kansas City, vs. New England, at Las Vegas, at Buffalo)

7. Indianapolis 8-4

(at Las Vegas, vs. Houston, at Pittsburgh, vs. Jacksonville)

8. Las Vegas 7-5

(vs. Indianapolis, vs. Los Angeles Chargers, vs. Miami Dolphins, at Denver Broncos)

9. Baltimore 7-5

(at Cleveland, vs. Jacksonville, vs. New York Giants, at Cincinnati)