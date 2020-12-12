NFL prediction: Who will win pivotal AFC game between the Raiders and Colts?

RAIDERS-COLTS AT A GLANCE

Kickoff time: 1:05 p.m. PST Sunday at Allegiant Stadium

Fresno TV/radio channels: KGPE-47/KFPT (790 AM)

Records: Raiders 7-5, Colts 8-4

The line: Bovada and OddsChecker odds favor the Colts by 3

The Matchup

It is an understatement to say this is a big game in the AFC.

The Raiders sit on the outside looking in at the AFC playoff picture, entering the game as the No. 8 team, just behind the Colts who at No. 7 hold what would be the conference’s final postseason bid.

So a lot is at stake.

Just ask quarterback Derek Carr, who led the 2016 Oakland Raiders to the franchise’s first playoff berth since the 2002 season.

Carr didn’t play in the team’s lone postseason game, a wild-card loss to the Houston Texans, after a season-ending ankle injury against Indianapolis in Week 16.

“It’s been a long wait for me,” Carr said. “I would love nothing more than to be able to do that, but if we don’t win this game, it doesn’t mean anything.

“We have our work cut out for us against one of the best teams in the NFL. They’ve had some close losses and we’ve had some close games. But when you turn that tape on, it just jumps out to you how good they are. We got to bring it, we got to be ready to play because if not, they’ll come and run us out of our own stadium.”

The Colts have signature wins against the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans.

The Raiders had big wins as well — against the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas kept itself in the hunt for a playoff spot after escaping with a 31-28 win over the New York Jets last Sunday.

The Raiders held the seventh spot as late as Week 12, prior to their game against the Atlanta Falcons, but a 43-6 loss knocked them back.

The Colts have been one of the top defenses in the NFL this season.

Indianapolis is fifth overall defensively, allowing 319.0 yards per game.

The Colts’ passing defense is ranked eighth (218.1) and the rushing defense seventh (100.9).

“They don’t make mistakes, they don’t give up big plays,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “They are a consistent defense. They make you go the long, hard way. They poke the ball out of there, they strip it. They do a great job and I think they complement their offense extremely well.

“The addition of (DeForest) Buckner really fortifies their front.”

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said he’s been impressed with Raiders tight end Darren Waller.

Waller had a monster game against the Jets with 13 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

“He is a mismatch sometimes — his size difference between the DB and him,” he said. “He’s good, he’s good in space, but we have guys — there is only one football. We have a lot of guys that are going to have eyes on him, so I think as long as we do what we have to do on defense, I think we’ll be fine against him.”

Leonard and his Indianapolis teammates also will face a healthier Las Vegas team. The Raiders likely will have running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) and tackle Trent Brown available.

Jacobs is listed as questionable. Brown had been out while on the COVID-19 list and suffered an IV mishap prior to the Browns game.

“Josh (Jacobs), (is) obviously a very good running back,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “Their backs are all talented. They are all pretty hard downhill runners. We’re really preparing for all those guys. We’re anticipating Josh is going to play.”

Injury report

Raiders — Out: CB Damon Arnette (concussion, neck), S Jeff Heath (concussion). Questionable: S Johnathan Abram (knee), RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), CB Isaiah Johnson (groin)

Colts — Out: P Rigoberto Sanchez (illness). Questionable: T Anthony Castonzo (knee), DT Tyquan Lewis (hip), LB Bobby Okereke (ankle)

Raiders-Colts prediction

NFL experts have staked out the following positions ahead of the Week 14 matchup:

NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal is going with the Colts, in a 30-27 win, saying the Raiders’ defense took a big step back against the Jets.

CBS Sports’ Will Brinson predicts it’ll be the Colts, 24-10, with Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor having a breakout game. Pete Prisco thinks the Colts take it 27-23.

Two of the 10 ESPN experts are going with the Raiders.

What will the Raiders do in another big game?

They rose to the occasion against playoff teams in the Saints, Chiefs and Browns.

But the Raiders also struggled against the winless Jets. The defense hasn’t been consistent all season and until that is corrected — and that will have to happen in a hurry — it will be difficult for Las Vegas to win this game.

The pick: Colts 32, Raiders 29