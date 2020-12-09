‘He’s the complete package’: Why the Raiders’ Derek Carr thinks highly of Darren Waller

Derek Carr couldn’t believe Darren Waller was on the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. Just there for any team who decide to sign him to the active roster.

Fortunately for Carr, the Raiders swooped in and claimed Waller off waivers in November 2018.

Ever since, Waller blossomed into the tight end the Raiders hoped for.

“I just couldn’t believe how fast he was,” Carr said Wednesday when he noticed Waller at practice for the first time in 2018. “I was just blown away.”

Waller did his part and then some in Sunday’s 31-28 victory over the New York Jets. He had 13 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns — and, most importantly, he provided a pass-rushing block for Carr.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with tight end Darren Waller (83) in action during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Adam Hunger AP

The result led to Carr’s 46-yard Hail Mary to Henry Ruggs III for the game-winner.

In October 2019, the 27-year-old Waller signed a four-year extension that is worth at least $29 million, according to Spotrac.

This comes after Waller overcame adversity in his life.

In 2016, the NFL suspended Waller for the first four games of the season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. In June 2017, Waller was suspended for one year without pay for violating the same policy.

Waller revealed on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” last season that he battled a drug addiction.

“I was in Baltimore, I was just like a vegetable,” he recalled. “I was getting high, literally, every day. Whatever I could get my hands on. Like opiates first, like oxy pills, stuff like that. Xanax, cocaine. Not caring about anything, any kind of consequences, or anything like that.”

Said Carr: “He told me his story and what he had been through. I didn’t judge him because I’ve done some silly things in my life, too. I’m not here to judge anybody. Everyone goes through stuff. It’s turning into a relationship that is really special. I really appreciate his hard work as much as we ask of him.”

In August, Waller celebrated his third year of sobriety.

Indianapolis Colts see big things in Waller

Waller has proven to be a difference maker for the Raiders.

In 12 games this season, Waller has 77 receptions for 747 yards and seven touchdowns. In 32 games as a Raider, Waller totaled 173 receptions for 1,962 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Other teams, like the Indianapolis Colts, has taken notice in Waller. The Raiders will host the Colts on Sunday in a critical game between seventh and eighth seeds in the AFC playoff picture. Only seven teams will make the AFC playoffs

“This guy is special,” Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “He is one of the special guys in this league and this is what makes this league fun to watch. ... It’s going to be all hands on deck to try to play good, solid defense against him and the Raiders.”

‘Best in the league’

Waller said there are areas he’s getting better at and that includes the run block.

Waller credits Carr for that and in another area that has helped him “tremendously” since joining the Raiders.

“It starts off the field, as far as being a friend or a good person to me and that makes me want to carry that over to the field and not wanting to let him down,” Waller said. “(He) also helped me with communicating. I remember when I first got to the team he would make me tell him what I saw just because I was always a quiet guy. My voice is valued here. It took me a while to branch out, but Derek helped me out in that process.”

Carr sees nothing but a bright future for Waller and gave him a huge compliment.

“The dude is just unbelievable,” he said. “He gets the credit because the fantasy stat people love his touchdowns. He doesn’t get nearly enough credit for what he can do in the run and pass game and protection wise. He’s the complete package and I think he’s the best in the league.”