What the line and bettors are saying ahead of Las Vegas Raiders-New York Jets NFL game

The betting line was on the move late this week in the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets.

The Raiders opened as a 7.5-point favorite, only for the betting line to grow to as much as 9.5..

That changed late Friday, according to Pregame.com via the Pinnacle sportsbook.

Two of the Raiders’ top stars — running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram — were ruled out by coach Jon Gruden.

The line dipped, with Las Vegas now favored by 8. The over/under total, which had opened at 48, was down to 46.

In the Raiders’ past 10 games, they are 6-4 against the spread.

Other trends to consider, according to Covers.com:

▪ Raiders are 5-0 against the spread in their past 5 vs. the AFC.

▪ Raiders are 4-1 ATS in their past 5 games overall.

▪ Raiders are 4-1 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

▪ Raiders are 6-2 ATS in their past 8 road games.

▪ Raiders are 6-13 ATS in their past 19 games in Week 13.

▪ Raiders are 1-5 ATS in their past six games after accumulating less than 250 total yards in their previous game.

▪ Raiders are 1-6 ATS in their past 7 games after allowing more than 30 points in their previous game.

OddsChecker said the Jets are 3-8 against the spread.

Looking ahead to next week: Raiders are early 2-point underdogs at home against the Indianapolis Colts.