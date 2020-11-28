What the Vegas odds and trends are saying about the Raiders-Atlanta Falcons game Sunday

The Raiders (6-4) haven’t beaten the Falcons (3-7) in Atlanta since the 1997 football season — a year before Jon Gruden took over.

The teams will meet in an NFL game on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta has won the past four games against the Raiders in an all-time series that began in 1971.

The betting line and odds list the Raiders as favorites by 3 points Saturday with the over/under total at 53, according to Pregame.com.

Here are some of the notable wagering trends, according to Covers.com:

The over is 4-0 in the Raiders’ past four games after allowing more than 350 total yards in their previous game.

Raiders are 4-0 against the spread in their past four games overall.

Raiders are 6-0 ATS in their past six games after allowing more than 350 total yards in their previous game.

Raiders are 4-0 ATS in their past four games in November.

Raiders are 4-0 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.

Las Vegas is 6-1 ATS in its past seven games on the road

Las Vegas is 5-1 ATS in its past six games

Since Raheem Morris took over as coach, the Falcons are 3-2 straight up and against the spread.

A look ahead to next week: The Raiders are favored by 7.5 points on the road against the New York Jets.