Another big upset? Here’s the pick in Las Vegas Raiders rematch vs. Kansas City Chiefs

RAIDERS-CHIEFS AT A GLANCE

Kickoff: 5:20 p.m. PST Sunday at Allegiant Stadium

Fresno TV/radio: KSEE-24/KFPT (790 AM)/KFIG (940)

Records: Raiders 6-3, Chiefs 8-1

The line: No line is listed by Bovada; OddsChecker has Chiefs favored by 8.

The Matchup

Five weeks after one of the NFL’s more surprising upsets of the 2020 season, the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs meet again.

This time, it’s the Chiefs with revenge on their minds — whether they want to use the Raiders riding the team bus twice around Arrowhead Stadium or the 40-32 upset win in Week 5 that preceded the victory laps as their source of motivation.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) was sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Arden Key (99) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. Charlie Riedel AP

Earlier this week, Raiders coach Jon Gruden seemed irked the bus was even brought up but gave his explanation of what happened and why.

“You can find the smart aleck bus driver in Kansas City who made some snide comments when we got on the bus,” Gruden said. “Maybe that’s why we drove around the stadium — just to tick him off. This is ridiculous. Next question.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid offered: “They can do anything they want to do if they end up winning the game. That’s not our style, but we’ll get ourselves back, ready to play, and that’s where we’re at.”

Both teams come into the Sunday night’s game on winning streaks.

The Raiders have won three straight, while the defending Super Bowl champions are winners of their past four.

Las Vegas leads the NFL in third-down offense, converting 50.4% of its third-down attempts (58 of 115), while the Chiefs (50%, 60 of 120) are tied for second.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) David Becker AP

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr ranks fourth (112.9) among qualified passers in third-down passing rating, while the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL in that category at 139.6.

The Raiders’ Darren Waller and Chiefs’ Travis Kelce share the NFL lead among tight ends with 15 third-down receptions.

Las Vegas will be without defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Seven other Raiders defensive players remain on the reserve/COVID list, but should be available to play if they keep testing negative through Sunday morning.

Slot cornerback Lamarcus Joyner was taken off the list on Friday.

Series, other trends

▪ The last time the Raiders swept the Chiefs was in 2012.

▪ A win would give the Raiders their first four-game winning streak since the 2016 season — the same season in which the franchise made its last playoff appearance, in the AFC Wildcard game.

▪ The Raiders are 54-65-2 against the Chiefs.

▪ A win would give the Raiders a 20-20 record on Sunday night.

Injury report

Raiders: Questionable: DT Maurice Hurst (ankle), RB Jalen Richard (chest).

Chiefs: Out: DE Taco Charlton (ankle), T Mitchell Schwartz (back). Questionable: T Mike Remmers (rib), WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring, calf).

Prediction

This is the third of back-to-back-to-back AFC West games for the Raiders. Las Vegas is 3-0 in in the division — and 2-0 in this stretch — entering this big showdown against the division-leading Chiefs.

Experts have staked out the following positions:

▪ NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal believes the game will not be close with a 34-23 Chiefs win.

▪ CBS Sports Will Brinson also thinks the Chiefs will roll, 37-28, while Pete Prisco co-signed that, but said the Raiders will lose 31-27.

▪ All 10 writers at ESPN.com are siding with the Chiefs.

Facing the Chiefs is never easy for the Raiders.

Prime-time games against the Chiefs at home seem to wind up really close. Oh, and since Derek Carr took over as quarterback in 2014, the Raiders are 2-0 at home against the Chiefs in prime-time games.

It’s hard to ignore those stats, but you are talking about the reigning Super Bowl champions, who are a substantial favorite among the oddsmakers and betting public. If’ I’m wrong, I’m wrong.

The pick: Chiefs 34, Raiders 33