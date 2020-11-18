Seven Raiders placed on NFL’s COVID-19 list. Here is their status for Sunday’s game

The Las Vegas Raiders placed seven players on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, the team announced.

This comes a day after defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Lamarcus Joyner were placed on the COVID-19 list.

Also on the list are safety Johnathan Abram, defensive tackles Maliek Collins and Johnathan Hankins, cornerback Isaiah Johnson, defensive end Arden Key and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers.

Defensive lineman David Irving was put on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

Earlier on Wednesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Ferrell tested positive for COVID-19.

That also means he’ll be out for the Sunday night showdown against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Joyner and the other players placed on the list Wednesday are close contact and if they continue to test negative then they’ll be able to play against the Chiefs.