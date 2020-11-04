Raiders’ ‘unsung hero?’ Derek Carr believes that about Denzelle Good and stats back it up

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, left, and Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Denzelle Good collide during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. AP

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr didn’t hesitate to give accolades to Denzelle Good.

“He’s the team MVP right now,” he said Wednesday. “Good is our unsung hero.”

Good filled in nicely for the Raiders (4-3) this season, especially with the injuries on the offensive line. He stepped in for tackle Trent Brown, who nursed a calf injury, and guard Richie Incognito (Achilles).

In the Raiders’ 16-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Good started at left guard and played all 72 snaps.

He was instrumental for Josh Jacobs, who had 31 carries for 128 yards. Jacobs ran in Good’s direction on seven carries and had 39 yards. Jacobs’ longest run was 14 yards and had three first downs with Good clearing the way.

Good, listed at 6-foot-5 and 340 pounds, did not allow any pressures and earned a 90.0 elite grade by Pro Football Focus — his career highest grade.

“He’s been sensational,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “Doesn’t say a word. Low maintenance or no maintenance. Real pro’s pro. We’re happy to have him.”

In December 2018, Good was claimed off waivers by Raiders after playing for the Indianapolis Colts. He finished the season playing at right guard for Gabe Jackson.

In January, Good signed a one-year contract extension with the Raiders. He’s proving his worth and showing how valuable he is this season.

Good played right tackle in the first three games and left guard in the past four games.

“I’m glad to be able to step up for the team wherever when it’s needed,” Good said. “That’s been the kind of role the last two years here. I embrace it. It’s been great to be successful and stepping up to the starting role for this extended amount of time and performing.”

Trent Brown update

Gruden said right tackle Trent Brown was with the team Wednesday as he recovers from a IV mishap prior to Sunday’s game.

Brown was scheduled to start, but went to the hospital and underwent tests. He was discharged on Monday.

Gruden didn’t provide an update when Brown could return, but said “he’s in good spirits.”

“I’m not going to get into everything,” Gruden said. “There’s been some reports out there. I’m not going to cover Trent Brown until he’s back on the field with us. I’m told everything is fine.”

Injury report

Of the Raiders not practicing Wednesday were defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. (ankle) and safety Jeff Heath (hip).

Hurst left Sunday’s game in the second quarter and never returned. Heath left in the first half.

Not practicing Wednesday: defensive end Arden Key (foot), tackle Kolton Miller (ankle), safety Johnathan Abram (illness), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (not injury related) and center Rodney Hudson (not injury related).

The Raiders will visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa and running back Troymaine Pope didn’t practice Wednesday because they are in concussion protocol.