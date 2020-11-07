Raiders-Chargers prediction: Why this is a critical three-game stretch for Las Vegas

RAIDERS-CHARGERS AT A GLANCE

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PST Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

Fresno TV/radio: KMPH-26/KFIG (940 AM) or or KFPT (790 AM)

Records: Raiders 4-3, Chargers 2-5

The line: Bovada listed the matchup as even and OddsChecker has the Raiders favored by -1.

The Matchup

If the Las Vegas Raiders want to make noise in the AFC, these next three weeks will be a critical point to prove that.

The Raiders (4-3) will begin a stretch run Sunday in the AFC West, beginning with a short trip to Inglewood to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9.

The Raiders will return home Nov. 15 to face the Denver Broncos followed by a Sunday night matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 22.

Just ask Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who understands what division games mean.

“Big stretch for us,” he said. “Any time it’s in division, those games mean more than just one game. Very, very excited for the opportunity that we have in front of us. Again, we have to take it one at a time.”

The Chiefs (7-1) hold a two-game edge on the Raiders, though Las Vegas had the upper hand in the last meeting at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 11 with a 40-32 victory.

It is a critical three-game stretch for the Raiders because the top seven teams will make the playoffs. The Raiders currently hold the eighth spot.

For Raiders coach Jon Gruden, it’s all about the Chargers, a team that gave the Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints fits earlier this season.

“I don’t look past the Chargers at all,” he said. “They had the Buccaneers down 24-7. They had the Saints down 20-3. They had the Chiefs beat. They had them third-and-20 and lost the game. We’re not looking past the Chargers. If we look any further ahead than tomorrow, we’re not very smart.”

For the Raiders, the offense is led by Carr. He used his legs last week and rushed for 41 yards.

In the last meeting with the Chargers, Carr completed 26 of 30 for 291 yards and a touchdown and no interceptions for a 118.2 rating in the win.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs rushed 31 times for 128 yards against the Browns. He is one of two players in the AFC with 500+ rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns this season.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby will look for a third straight tackle for loss against the Chargers and third straight sack in the AFC West.

Last week, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert completed 29 of 43 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions in a game against the Denver Broncos.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen had nine catches for 67 yards and a touchdown last week while Mike Williams finished with five receptions for a team-high 99 yards and touchdown.

Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram has 5.5 sacks, two pass deflections, one interception and a forced fumble in his past four games against the Raiders.

The Raiders have won the past two games against the Chargers.

Injury report

Raiders: Out: DT Maurice Hurst Jr. (ankle), DE Arden Key (foot). Questionable: S Jeff Heath (hip), RB Josh Jacobs (knee, illness), T Kolton Miller (ankle), CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring).

Chargers: Doubtful: DE Joey Bosa (concussion), RB Troymaine Pope (concussion). Questionable: S Jahleel Addae (hamstring), CB Brandon Facyson (illness), CB Casey Hayward (not injury related), DE Isaac Rochell (neck), G Trai Turner (groin).

Prediction

You just never know how AFC West games will go. After all, the Raiders went into Arrowhead Stadium and pulled off an upset (42-30).

Anything can happen, but the Raiders know this game is very important if they want to continue to make headway.

Experts have the following:

NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal believes the Raiders will pull out a victory.

CBSSports.com’s Will Brinson is going with the Raiders, while Pete Prisco sees a Chargers win.

At ESPN, 7 of 10 experts sided with the Raiders.

The Raiders defense will need to apply pressure to Herbert to avoid big plays. The Chargers rank second in total offense (417 yards per game). The Raiders, meanwhile, are 11th (379.0).

Prediction: Raiders 34, Chargers 27