Could the Raiders swing deal before NFL’s trade deadline? A look at the potential targets

New England Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore could get traded before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. AP Photo

Whether the Las Vegas Raiders will actually make any trades in the coming days is unknown. What can be confirmed: Plenty of rumors are swirling around the franchise.

Coach Jon Gruden is well aware of the names being linked to the organization. But that’s about as far as he’s willing to go publicly.

“Well, we have to look at it realistically, honestly,” Gruden said during the week leaidng up to Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Brown. “I’m not going to get into our position. That’s really for (general manager) Mike Mayock and I and our organization to talk about. We’re always looking for ways to get better.”

The NFL trade deadline is 1 p.m. PST Tuesday.

It never hurts to at least consider the possibilities, whether you’re a fan or the franchise itself. That’s especially true for a Raiders team that considers itself a playoff contender, especially after defeating the Browns 16-6 to improve to 4-3.

Much of the talk has focused on improving a defense that — at least until their latest win — was rated, depending on the statistic, from the middle to near the bottom in the NFL.

Those rumored to be connected to the Raiders include New England Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who put his Foxborough home up for sale.

While it may seem natural to view Gilmore and the Raiders as a fit, the price tag could make it a long shot.

That didn’t stop CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin from writing the Raiders should go after the two-time All-Pro cornerback and 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.

He believes it would mean giving up a 2021 first-round draft pick and 2022 fourth-rounder.

A team taking Gilmore on also will have to assume the $8.13 million remaining on his contract for this season, as of the deadline, Spotrac wrote. Next season, he’s scheduled to make $7.5 million. The Raiders’ estimated cap space is $7 million.

“Hello, blockbuster,” Benjamin wrote. “If Atlanta smartly auctioned Julio Jones, the Raiders would make a lot of sense as they try to seize on Derek Carr’s solid play and challenge in the AFC West. Instead, how about a shutdown corner, with the Pats looking to unload his hefty salary?”

In the 2021 NFL draft, the Raiders have single picks in the first three rounds, a fifth-rounder, two in the sixth, and one more in the seventh.

Gilmore can help the Raiders in many ways, if that trade were to happen. But Gruden hinted the chances of a major swap appear far-fetched.

“There’s a lot of speculation out there, but reality and speculation are two different things,” he said. “We’re going to continue, like I said, to develop our players. I’m not saying a trade is out of the question, but some of the trades I’ve seen thrown out there are a bit unrealistic.”

More reasonable targets include Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris and free safety Harrison Smith, and New York Jets cornerback Brian Poole or Jets safety Marcus Maye.

Heading into the game against the Browns, the Raiders defense was ranked 26th overall. Many of the other statistical categories offer equally bleak portrayals of the unit’s effectiveness.

The Raiders had just three interceptions (tied for 23rd) and seven sacks (tied, 29th). The pass defense was 21st, while Las Vegas was 12th against the run. Cleveland, however, managed just 223 total yards.

Watch for updates through Tuesday as the Raiders make a trade, stand pat or possibly pursue still-available free agents such as cornerback Tramon Williams or safety Earl Thomas.