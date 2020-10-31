Can Raiders overcome rain, wind and the Browns? Here’s the matchup and expert predictions

RAIDERS-BROWNS AT A GLANCE

Kickoff: 10 a.m. PST Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland

Fresno TV/radio: KMPH-26/KFIG (940 AM) or or KFPT (790 AM)

Records: Raiders 3-3, Browns 5-2

The line: Browns -2.5 by Bovada and OddsChecker

The Matchup

The Raiders will look to rebound after last Sunday’s dismal performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, falling 45-20.

Perhaps the Raiders will continue to find the good life on the road, where they are 2-1 this season compared to 1-2 at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas, however, will face an additional opponent Sunday: weather.

According to weather.gov, the forecast calls for a 100% chance of showers, mainly after 9 a.m., with a high near 50 degrees. Wind gusts could reach as high as 45 mph. Precipitation is expected to approach one-quarter of an inch.

This week, the Raiders were practicing with wet footballs to prepare for the likely showers.

“We’ve done a good job of that, practicing with the wet footballs, receivers catching it and the quarterbacks throwing it,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “It’s hard to simulate the cold, it’s hard to simulate the potential wind, but we will go to the stadium tomorrow for a little bit. It’s hard to simulate when you live in Las Vegas, it’s hard to simulate Cleveland, Ohio. I’m from there, so we’ll try to get used to the elements as soon as possible.”

The Raiders may rely on their run game, which was non-existent against the Buccaneers.

This past week, Jacobs said he was “embarrassed” by how he played.

Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson hopes that Las Vegas will have its regular offensive line back at full strength with the return of right tackle Trent Brown. He was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

“Always mention continuity up front,” Olson said. “That’s a big part of it — getting our five guys together. It’s an evolving process for us. Again, we’re very happy with Josh Jacobs and the guys that we have up front blocking it. We think Derek (Carr) does a great job getting us out of bad plays and in the right plays, so it’s an evolving process and we’ll just continue to try to get better.”

Despite the potential of inclement weather, the Raiders still may want to take some shots downfield.

The Browns are ranked 30th against the pass.

Of course, the weather could dictate when they try to exploit those situations.

Speaking of defensive rankings, the Raiders enter the game 26th, with three interceptions (tied, 23rd) and seven sacks (tied, 29th). They are 21st in passing defense and 12th in rush defense.

Guenther said he knows he has “a lot of versatile guys that can move inside and outside.”

He mentioned this week that when it comes to blitzing it’s typically matchup-dependent from game to game, but admitted he and other defensive coaches have to do a better job.

“We have guys who have been able to rush inside and rush outside, walk around as a spinner rusher and do those types of things,” he said. “We look forward to that every week to again put these guys in the best position possible for them to succeed. That’s our job as coaches. Obviously, we have to do a better job and I have to do a better job of putting guys in a position to succeed.”

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after completing 22 of 28 for 297 yards and five touchdowns in a 37-34 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.

Cleveland will play without star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He was placed on injured reserve because of a torn ACL.

The Browns still have plenty of weapons, including Kareem Hunt, Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins.

Cleveland is led defensively by end Myles Garrett. He had two sacks against the Bengals.

The Raiders are aware of how disruptive Garrett can be.

“He can go inside,” Gruden said. “He’s a complete, every-down difference maker. He’s the cream of the crop. He’s one of the very best in football. He’s causing a lot of problems and turnovers, and he forces the ball to come out quick.”

The Raiders will see a familiar face in strong safety Karl Joseph. He spent time with the team from 2016 to 2019.

Las Vegas has won the past two games against the Browns and leads 13-10 all-time.

Here’s something to consider: After Mayfield was named the AFC OPOW in 2018, the Browns lost their next game in Week 17.

Prediction

It is another tough game for the Raiders, but then again, no games are easy in the NFL.

This game may be viewed as a must-win as they look to stay above .500.

The biggest question mark: Can the Raiders defense generate a pass rush and disrupt Mayfield? The game plan worked well against Kansas City, but against Tampa Bay the Raiders allowed Tom Brady to stand in the pocket and fire completions.

The Raiders must generate turnovers, especially if the weather forecast holds true Sunday.

National experts including those at NFL.com and half of ESPN writers sided with the Raiders. CBS Sports’ Will Brinson went with the Raiders, but Pete Prisco picked the Browns.

This game is big on all counts for the Raiders. They won’t admit it, but they know this is a game they have to have in order to keep their drive to the postseason on track, with a schedule on the back end that looks promising.

But if they don’t get to the quarterback or generate turnovers ...?

Prediction: Browns 27, Raiders 26