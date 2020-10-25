Simply ‘terrible:’ Raider Nation reacts to more poor defense and knows who’s to blame

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scott Miller (10) makes a catch over Las Vegas Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. AP PHOTO

Another week has come and gone, and once again the Las Vegas Raiders have given up more than 30 points.

Much of Raider Nation seems to have made up their minds on where to lay the blame, with emotions boiling over on social media as fans voiced their displeasure and pleaded for a change at defensive coordinator — the job held by Paul Guenther.

Whether there will be any staffing changes remains to be seen, but Raiders coach Jon Gruden suggested that after Sunday’s news conference the franchise will re-evaluate to see what can be fixed.

Why wait, Raider Nation suggested, as the calls for Guenther’s job came fast and furious immediately after Sunday’s 45-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Hello @Raiders fire Paul Guenther please



Hello @Raiders fire Paul Guenther please



Hello @Raiders fire Paul Guenther please



Hello @Raiders fire Paul Guenther please



Hello @Raiders fire Paul Guenther please



Hello @Raiders fire Paul Guenther please — Once Raider always Raider (@Raiders_Spain) October 25, 2020

Me watching every Raiders game seeing Paul Guenther still coaching while we've been getting dismantled on defense for 3 straight seasons. pic.twitter.com/nlyyhXqxMg — Eric J. Payne (@Aygn316Ej) October 25, 2020

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Oh, and FIRE PAUL Guenther! Dude had 2 weeks to prepare for this smh. He needs fired TONIGHT @raiders!!!!! He is trash and will never be the DC we need, we need someone more aggressive and with more knowledge and experience. Just let Rod Marinelli be the DC. #RaiderNation — Raider Austin (@RaiderAus) October 25, 2020

Everyday i open this app and hope its the day paul guenther is fired and every day ends with me disappointed — DevilxDawg (@DevilxDawg) October 25, 2020

Paul Guenther has got to go! Like how did our D just play like that after that Chiefs win?! — Ms Brandi (@itsmsbrandi) October 25, 2020

Come on Mike Mayock please please do the right thing and just #FireGuenther first thing tomorrow morning. Surely if you want progression for the Raiders, then Paul Guenther is clearly NOT the answer. There is plenty of DC’s out there who can do a better job. #JustFireGuenther — Raiderette Valentina (Raiders: 3-3) (@SilverNBlackJWB) October 25, 2020

3 years into Paul Guenther and here are the points the Raiders have allowed when he has more than a regular work week to prep:



2018 Week 1: 33 vs LAR

2018 Week 8: 42 vs IND

2019 Week 1: 16 vs DEN

2019 Week 7: 42 at GB

2020 Week 1: 30 at CAR

2020 Week 7: 45 vs TB



(34.7 PPG, 2-4) — Jason McCallum (@JMacSC) October 25, 2020

Terrible defense and just a ridiculous amount of terrible penalties lost this game. — fire paul guenther (@_sunna_) October 25, 2020

Las Vegas (3-3), though still second in the AFC West, has given up more than 30 points in five of their six games this season. Even in the lone exception, a win over New Orleans in Week 2, the Raiders allowed 24.

The 45 points put up by Tampa Bay are the most Las Vegas has allowed.

Raiders had chances

Gruden might’ve squandered an opportunity to capitalize on what his offense was doing in the in third quarter after a touchdown to cut the Raiders’ deficit to 24-17..

On fourth-and-1 at the Bucs 17-yard line, Gruden sent out Daniel Carlson, who converted a 36-yard field goal attempt to make it 24-20. The drive lasted 10 plays, with Las Vegas going 70 yards in 4 minutes, 45 seconds.

It was a decision that Gruden felt it was the right thing to do. But it was as close as the Raiders would get.

“We felt at home with a little momentum and we could hold Tampa to at least a field goal or possibly get off the field,” Gruden said. “We had them third-and-12. Unfortunately, we had them right where we wanted them, and they converted on a checkdown. Very disappointed, but it’s easy to second guess right now. In hindsight I probably would’ve done the same thing.”

Said Derek Carr, who made his 100th NFL start: “I’m always trying to go on fourth-and-8. I’m trying to go for it, and then the coaches are like chill. I completely agree, obviously. I thought it was a good decision. We felt like we could get the ball and move and do it again.”

Brady hit a short pass to Leonard Fournette for a 13-yard gain. On the same drive, the Raiders’ Trayvon Mullen was called for pass interference on third-and-2, a play that seemed to involve just a harmless bump, but Mullen was flagged. The Buccaneers scored a touchdown on the drive and pulled away.

Despite the loss, Carr sees plenty of progress from the team.

“We have a good football team,” he said. “This offense is probably the best offense I’ve been on since I’ve been in the NFL. This defense has talent all over it. Now, they have a few big plays here and there that they want back and all those kinds of things, but man I see it in practice.”

Defensive woes

As to the criticism of Guenther, the Raiders defense does continue to be a problem.

Las Vegas lacked much of a pass rush in a game in which Gruden had hoped to see his team disrupt Brady.

“Well we have to do a better job. It goes back to me,” he said. “I’m not making any excuses. We did not get enough pass rushes today. If you let Tom Brady stand back there and survey the field, he’s proven for 20 years and he proved it for 21 years, that he is still one of the very, very best. They have an arsenal of weapons, so credit to them, but we have to generate a better rush and until we do, it’s going to continue to be tough.”

The Raiders are 26th in interceptions (three) and 29th in sacks (seventh).

What fixes can be made? Gruden didn’t elaborate.

“Well I’m not going to say it here today,” he said. “Obviously, there are some things we have to take a good look at and that process is going to start as soon as the press conference is over. But, if we’re going to rush forward we’re going to have to do a lot better than we did today.”