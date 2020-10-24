Here’s what Vegas odds say about the Raiders-Bucs game ... and a prediction

RAIDERS-BUCS AT A GLANCE

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PDT Sunday at Allegiant Stadium

Fresno TV/radio: KMPH-26/KFIG or KFPT (940 AM & 790 AM)

Records: Raiders 3-2, Bucs 4-2

The line (and some betting trends)

Sunday night game no more. The NFL moved it to the afternoon because of coronavirus concerns involving the Raiders.

The Raiders came off the bye and went into the week practicing without their starting offensive linemen. Right tackle Trent Brown went on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Center Rodney Hudston, left tackle Kolton Miller, right guard Gabe Jackson and left guard Denzelle Good were sent home because of contact tracing, as well as safety Johnathan Abram, who also was later placed on the COVID-19 list.

On Saturday, the Raiders activated Good, Hudson, Jackson and Miller.

Brown and Abram will remain out at least this week per coronavirus protocols.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Prior to Saturday, various oddsmakers like Bovada and Oddschecker pulled down their odds on the game because of the uncertainty of players availability.

Originally, the Bucs were listed as around 3.5-point favorites. Now oddsmakers favor Tampa Bay by as much as 4.5 points. The over/under has fallen to 52.

Some against the spread trends to consider for the Raiders, via Covers:

▪ They are 4-0 in their past four games after allowing less than 90 yards rushing in their previous game

▪ 4-0 in their past four after allowing more than 350 total yards in their previous game

▪ 5-1 in their past six on grass

▪ 4-1 in their past five games after scoring more than 30 points in their previous game

▪ 5-2 in their past seven overall

▪ 7-3 in the past 10 games after allowing more than 250 yards passing in their previous game

▪ 7-3 ATS in their past 10 as a home underdog.

A sneak peek of next week: The Raiders are forecast as 3-point underdogs against the host Cleveland Browns.

Raiders-Buccaneers matchup

Derek Carr knows all about a Bucs defense that tops in the NFL in yards allowed per game (282.0).

Against the pass, Tampa Bay is sixth (217.7) and the run defense is first (64.3) in the league.

Tampa Bay is third in sacks with 22 and tied for second in interceptions with eight.

“They have a lot of stuff they can do schematically because they have a lot of good players,” Carr said. “Some teams can only do a few things because they try to limit and protect certain things, but these guys can do everything and are a super talented group. One of the best in the NFL.”

The Raiders defense improved against Kansas City in a 42-30 victory by pressuring Patrick Mahomes and putting a spy on the star quarterback.

The Raiders’ defense finished with an interception and three sacks.

Jon Gruden hopes his defense keeps improving against the Bucs.

“I hope so. I hope we see that,” he said. “We know we’re going to see a lot of screen passes to slow the rush down. Tom (Brady) is smart that way. We have to do a lot. We have to stop the run. This running back is for real. This kid is running hard. You have to earn the right to rush the passer.”

The Bucs rolled past the Green Bay Packers 38-10 last week behind a strong defense.

Tampa Bay picked off Aaron Rodgers twice and sacked him five times.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Jason Behnken AP

Brady threw two touchdowns and Ronald Jones II had 23 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians has taken into account what Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller and Henry Ruggs III can do.

“They put some great weapons around (Carr) now with Waller, Ruggs and Jacobs,” he said. “That’s one of the best trios there is in football right now, but they’ve got other guys, too.”

Brady echoed those sentiments.

“They have a lot of talented players,” he said. “They got a great quarterback and a good offense, running back, tight end and a lot of speed at receiver. Really good defense. It’s a really good football team. We have to play better on the road.”

The Bucs are 0-2 on the road and the Raiders are 1-1 at Allegiant Stadium this season.

The Raiders lead the all-time series, 7-2, and have won four of the past five meetings.

Injury report

Raiders — OUT: WR Bryan Edwards (foot/ankle), CB Keisean Nixon (groin). QUESTIONABLE: DT Maliek Collins (shoulder), DE Carl Nassib (toe).

Bucs — QUESTIONABLE: S Andrew James (hamstring).

Prediction

The Raiders had a great game plan against in their upset of Kansas City. In some ways, it was a statement game for the Raiders as they try to keep pace with the Chiefs in the AFC West.

But this is another big game for the Raiders — perhaps their biggest, believe it or not. If the Raiders want to make waves in the NFL, they must pull out a win at home.

A victory against Tampa Bay will go a long way toward their goal of reaching the playoffs, but there is the uncertainty among the starting offensive line and who knows which Raiders defense shows up minus Abram. Jeff Heath, Erik Harris and Dallin Leavitt are expected to see their playing time increase.

I had the Raiders winning this game off the bye, but with the influx of news during the week, I went the other way until late Saturday.

Carr’s offensive line returning minus Brown returns and that is good news for him. The defense might’ve got a boost when DE David Irving was added to the active roster. The former Cowboy was signed this past week and reunited with Rod Marinelli.

Prediction: Raiders 27, Bucs 24 (Picks to date straight up, 3-2.)