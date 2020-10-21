COVID-19 impacting Raiders with QB Derek Carr forced to practice with different linemen

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown was placed on the reserved/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. The other starting offensive linemen were sent home for contact tracing. AP PHOTO

The coronavirus has left Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr exposed.

Not that Carr has been infected by COVID-19.

However, his entire starting offensive line went missing Wednesday after right tackle Trent Brown tested positive and was placed on the COVID-19 list.

As a precaution, the Raiders sent home the rest of their starting offensive line — center Rodney Hudson, tackle Kolton Miller, guards Gabe Jackson and Denzelle Good — as well as safety Johnathan Abram for the purpose of contact tracing. None of them were placed on the COVID-19 list.

Nonetheless, that left Carr protected only by reserve linemen during practice Wednesday.

“It ranks No. 1 in the weirdest things,” the former Fresno State star said Wednesday of his entire starting offensive line missing from practice. “You all know we’ve seen a lot of weird things around here in my seven years.

“But this is definitely up there with some of the weirdest things I’ve ever seen.”

Carr said he’ll pray for his teammates and hopes things turn out OK.

Despite the absence of the Raiders offensive linemen, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that the Raiders still might be able to field its usual starting unit come Sunday when Las Vegas hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady.

Even if the #Raiders linemen isolated after close contact with RT Trent Brown are deemed "high risk", they could be cleared to play Sunday vs. the #Bucs, per source. Last exposure was Monday -- players were off Tuesday -- so mandatory five-day isolation would be over in time. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 21, 2020

Pelissero, who cited an unnamed source, said the last exposure was on Monday and players were off Tuesday, and that would mean “the mandatory five-day isolation would be over in time,” thus potentially clearing the Raiders starting offensive line to return for game day.

Who was protecting Carr Wednesday?

Among the Raiders reserve offensive linemen are tackle Sam Young, guards Brandon Parker, Patrick Omameh and offensive lineman Andre James are on the active roster.

Practice squad players on the offensive line include Jardy Jones-Smith, Erik Magnuson and Kamaal Seymour.

Carr is hoping for the best for his missing teammates.

“You feel bad for those guys,” Carr said. “You feel for them and pray for them and make sure they’re okay, make sure their families are okay, all those kinds of things.

“But at the same time, we have a job to do while we’re here. So you have to compartmentalize a little bit. You have to separate the two ... We have to act like this is the group we are going out with, so get ready to play.”