Want to revel in the Black Hole for Raiders’ final Oakland game? Here’s what it’ll cost

Want to sit in the Black Hole for the last Oakland Raiders home game?

If you don’t already have a ticket, it could cost you $49,995 for the privilege.

That’s the price listed on Ticketmaster, the official NFL ticket exchange site, for two seats in Section 105 Row 1.

Face value for those seats is $110; a season ticket (seven games this year) went for $795. Normally, the resale market fetches in the neighborhood of $250-$500.

Resellers are banking on nostalgic fans who want to be there when the Raiders close out the regular home portion Sunday, Dec. 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Prices online start at $385 and climb to $25,000 for a pair in the 29th row of the Black Hole. And then there’s the ambitious seller who has the two tickets in Row 1.

Mount Davis, the tarped-off section of seating high on one side of Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, will remain closed for the final game, meaning capacity is 56,057.

This is the last season the Raiders are playing in Oakland before moving to Las Vegas in 2020.

Unless, of course, the Raiders make the playoffs and secure a home game.