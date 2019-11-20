Raiders’ Josh Jacobs, Alec Ingold bond on the run. Plus, a look at Pro Bowl votes

For all the success Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is having this season, he’ll be the first to say he doesn’t deserve all the credit.

The first teammate he thinks of is fullback Alec Ingold.

“It’s as important as the offensive line in my opinion,” Jacobs said Wednesday. “He reminds me on plays and certain things what to do. I definitely owe him a lot of credit.”

Jacobs has seven touchdowns and is 77 yards shy of 1,000 yards for this season. He’s topped 100 yards in a game four times.

But when it comes to short-yardage situation, Jacobs feels that nod goes to Ingold.

“I actually pick the runs and I number them off, whether it’s goal-line or short yardage, I feel like when we want to run. ... I try to get him the yards just because I know how big of a role he has in this offense that goes unnoticed,” Jacobs said. “I try to get him the love whenever he can.”

Ingold picked up his first career touchdown on a 9-yard reception in the Raiders’ Week 10 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In Sunday’s 17-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Ingold converted a fourth-and-1 with a 3-yard run that set up a Daniel Carlson 20-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Ingold was equally complimentary of Jacobs.

“I’m going to look at my reads and I’m going to look at my blocking and all that,” Ingold said. “If I can inspire him (Jacobs) to run hard and he can get me to inspire me to block hard, that’s how we’re kind of playing off each other right now.

“The more Josh can get the ball and carry the ball and the more we can run, the better we’ll be and accolades will come later. We trust each other do our work.”

Pro Bowl voting

The NFL released its top vote-getters for the Pro Bowl in Orlando and several Raiders are in the top 10 at their respective positions:

Running back — Josh Jacobs is fifth overall behind Dalvin Cook (Vikings), Christian McCaffrey (Vikings), Nick Chubb (Browns) and Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys).

Fullback — Alec Ingold is seventh behind Kyle Juszczyk (49ers), Danny Vitale (Packers), C.J. Ham (Vikings), Patrick Ricard (Ravens), Derek Watt (Chargers) and Anthony Sherman (Chiefs).

Tight end — Darren Waller is sixth, following Travis Kelce (Chiefs), Mark Andrews (Ravens), George Kittle (49ers), Zach Ertz (Eagles) and Austin Hooper (Falcons).

Guards — Like Waller, Richie Incognito is sixth. Leading the way is Marshal Yanda (Ravens), Zack Martin (Cowboys), David DeCastro (Steelers), Quenton Nelson (Colts) and Bradley Bozeman (Ravens).

Centers — Rodney Hudson opens the voting in sixth place after Travis Frederick (Cowboys), Maurkice Pouncey (Steelers), Jason Kelce (Eagles), Matt Skura (Ravens) and Garrett Bradbury (Vikings).

Strong safety — Erik Harris is fourth. Jamal Adams (Jets), Adrian Amos (Packers) and Harrison Smith (Vikings) lead the way.