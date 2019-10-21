Derek Carr has a message for Raider Nation as road trip nears end

Oakland Raiders’ Derek Carr warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. AP

Finally! The month-long road trip is coming to an end for the Raiders, and quarterback Derek Carr couldn’t be more happy to see games in Oakland starting in two weeks.

Oakland (3-3) will conclude the trip with a game against the Houston Texans (4-3) at NRG Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m.

“We’re in an alright position to make a run coming with a whole bunch of home games,” Carr said after Sunday’s 42-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers. “We need Raider Nation to be loud, to be aggressive, to be there after we get back from this last game because we can put ourselves in a position to make a run with a lot of home games. We can look at it one of two ways. I’m looking at it as, ‘Man, we have a lot of home games coming down the stretch.’ I’m excited about that. I am tired of traveling, but we will do it one more time. We will grit it out, and hopefully come back home with a win.”

In November, the Raiders will face four teams will less-than-stellar records in the Detroit Lions (2-3-1), Los Angeles Chargers (2-5), Cincinnati Bengals (0-7) and New York Jets (1-4 with a game Monday night against New England).

The Raiders will close their home schedule in December against the Tennessee Titans (3-4) and Jacksonsville Jaguars (3-4).

The Jaguars’ game is the last at the Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum before moving to Las Vegas next season.