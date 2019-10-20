Did you see that hit by the Raiders’ rookie running Josh Jacobs? Check. This. Out.

Oakland Raiders’ Josh Jacobs gets past Green Bay Packers’ Adrian Amos during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. AP

Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs is proving to be a force.

In the early going of the Raiders’ game against the Green Bay Packers, Jacobs took a handoff from Derek Carr and sprinted to the edge where he just ran over poor Adrian Amos, blasting the veteran safety backward at Lambeau Field.

On the same drive, Jacobs ran for 42 yards before leaving briefly because of a shoulder injury.

Jacobs came back in the game.

Josh Jacobs continues to matter. pic.twitter.com/ymIX8BFlUL — ryan (@StillRyanFive) October 20, 2019

NFL on CBS showed a photo of where Jacobs stands among Raiders all-time running backs through the first five games.

Jacobs is second with 430 yards with Bo Jackson leading the way with 475 yards in 1997 and Marcus Allen is third with 415 yards.