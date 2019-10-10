Who is right about Derek Carr? Johnathan Abram or Stephen A. Smith? Here is your answer

SHARE COPY LINK

It wasn’t a Salmon conversation for Johnathan Abram on ESPN’s First Take.

But it was all about defending his Raiders teammates like quarterback Derek Carr in an exchange with Stephen A. Smith.

“He’s a winner,” Abram said Wednesday. “The most fourth-quarter comebacks since 2015 is Derek Carr.”

Smith countered with “how many games do you think y’all won over the last couple of years?”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Abrams wasn’t having any of Smith’s counter.

“It’s doesn’t matter,” he said. “He’s a winner. I’m just stating a fact. We’re on TV. What do you do? State facts, right? That’s a fact.”

Smith didn’t have a comeback for Abram, which was surprising.

Carr helped the Raiders to a 24-21 victory over the Chicago Bears in London last week for his 17th fourth quarter comeback.

And to back up Abram’s claim, Carr does in fact lead the NFL with the most fourth quarter comebacks since 2015 at 16, according to Pro Football Reference.

Abram hasn’t played since Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, suffering a torn labrum. He was placed on injured reserve.

Carr and Abram poked fun at each other at the pronunciation of the word “salmon” during one of the first episodes of HBO’s Hard Knocks in August.