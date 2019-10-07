Why are the Oakland Raiders winning? Quarterback Derek Carr has a theory

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with Gareon Conley (21) after he made an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. AP Photo

The Oakland Raiders spent the entire week in London to prepare for their game against the Chicago Bears.

Quarterback Derek Carr said that togetherness is helping the team succeed. Oakland is 3-2 heading into its bye week after beating Chicago 24-21. Josh Jacobs’ 2-yard touchdown run with 1:57 remaining was the winning score, capping Carr’s 17th fourth-quarter comeback in 83 starts.

“This is the closest team I’ve ever been on,” Carr said. “I could have told you that in training camp. We spend every second (together) that we spent not in the media room this week. We were at the card table all together. We were at the soccer game together. I’ve never seen a whole collection, a whole group chat together on our phone.”

Carr gave credit to general manager Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden, who made the call to have the Raiders spend all week in London rather than come in late.

“The relationships that this team has, it really shows me what kind of team that Mr. Mayock and Jon Gruden have tried to build,” Carr said. “Super close, super results and super tough.”

Carr took a moment to be hyperbolic about the Raiders’ current run of five straight road games with away dates left Oct. 20 at Green Bay and Oct. 27 at Houston: “I knew we had a close team, but we have been a close team because of our 700-day road trip.”

