Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he and his teammates would welcome Antonio Brown with open arms if the Pittsburgh Steelers decide to trade the wide receiver to Oakland.

“I would imagine he’s definitely in play,” Carr said Saturday night during his third annual Inside the Huddle fan event. “I hope he’s in play. It would be great to add a guy like that to your team, talent like that. I don’t know what it’s going to cost. The contract stuff starts getting in the way and they got to figure out numbers and all that kind of stuff. I don’t really like the business side of football. but I just like adding good players to our football team. If it works out in the business side, I know the locker room will be arms wide open to accepting Antonio.”

The ex-Fresno State star brought Inside the Huddle to an intimate setting at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County, drawing a crowd of 100. The event is a fundraiser for the hospital, an institution Carr and his family care deeply about.

The 90-minute event was held in Modesto in early 2017 and the Fresno Convention Center’s Saroyan Theatre. Big brother David Carr joined Derek at those events, but he had an obligation with the NFL Network on Saturday to analyze the NFL Combine.

Dad Rodger Carr joined Derek on the dais to break down favorite plays of the Raiders’ 2018 season and other topics. Some highlights:

On whether the Raiders are rebuilding — “We had to grow as a football team and learn the scheme. We were still accomplishing things that hadn’t been done in that franchise and the amount of yards we’ve thrown. It’s only happened three times in franchise history. Half of the (players) came off the street and said, ‘Yeah, we’ll do it.’ The fact of the matter is we’re rebuilding. I believe coach (Jon) Gruden is going to get it right. It’s hard right now, but it’s going to be just fine.”

On working with Gruden — “I love that man so much. How much he pushes me. He’s going to challenge you to be the best you can. We both want to win. We both work our tails off. We’re both ultra super competitive and we both love the Raiders, more than anybody else. I talk to Coach Gruden more. He tells me he loves me, literally 18 times when I’m on the phone with him.”

On who he would like to be teammates with — “Randy Moss. He’s in a league of his own. I think in any era he’s played in, he’s the best receiver of all time. He plays in Jerry Rice era, he’s the best ever.”

On a team he cannot wait to play — “Chiefs. I just don’t like them. When we signed Derrick Johnson, he’s such a good guy, for like at least three weeks I still didn’t like him. I told him, ‘You used to try to rip my head off.’ He turned out to be an awesome person.”

On who he likes to see less of — “I would really wish Von Miller would retire. That guy is a walking Hall of Famer. He’s hit me more times than my mom and dad ever spanked me. I’ve only known the guy for five years.”

During a Q&A with the fans, Carr was asked who he hopes the Raiders sign in free agency. He didn’t name names, but he did describe the kind of teammate he wants:

“We need more talent. We need some help, but at the same time, we want good people. When things are tough in training camp; when things are tough in season; when it’s good, you don’t want guys hitting too high or too low or depressed. It’s just draining for everybody. One of the most important traits is they have to love football. There’s a lot of people out there who don’t love football, and I don’t want anything to do with those guys.”