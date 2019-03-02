Antonio Brown to Oakland Raiders? Here’s a hint that Derek Carr would like htat

Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders?

The Raiders are one of three teams most interested in acquiring Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN reported Friday night. The Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans are also in the mix, ESPN reported.

There’s history between Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Brown.

Brown, a nine-year NFL veteran, complimented Carr, the five-year pro out of Fresno State, after they played together on the 2018 AFC Pro Bowl team.

“He’s special, man,” Brown said. “It’s been an honor catching the ball from him. … He’s a great young quarterback, young champion, and (has) all the fundamentals to be one of the greatest.”

Adding intrigue: Just this week, Carr hit the Like button on Brown’s Jan. 28, 2018 tweet calling Carr “the closer” after that Pro Bowl. Carr’s touchdown pass to Delanie Walker with 1:39 left gave the AFC a 24-23 win over the NFC.

The Raiders have need at the wide receiver position. Last season after trading Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the Raiders finished with Jordy Nelson, Seth Roberts, Keon Hatcher, Marcell Ateman and Dwayne Harris as the receivers. Despite Carr’s first 4,000-yard season, Nelson was the leader of that group with 739 yards and three touchdowns.

The Raiders have something to offer in a trade, too: picks in all seven rounds (11 overall) including three first-round picks thanks to the Cooper and Khalil Mack trades.