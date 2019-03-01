Here are two opportunities to see Raiders’ Derek Carr away from the football field

Derek Carr has two public events lined up in the Fresno area in the next five weeks.

Saturday, he’s joining his older brother David Carr for their third annual Inside the Huddle. Fans can hear the Carr brothers analyze the top five plays of the Oakland Raiders’ 2018 season and talk football in general at Valley Children’s Hospital.

The fundraiser for the hospital is special to the Carrs, who both starred at Fresno State. The Carrs connected with Valley Children’s after Derek and Heather Carr’s son Dallas, now 5 years old, needed three surgeries as a newborn because of an intestinal complication and stayed in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit for more than three weeks. He’s healthy now.

Previous Huddles have been at Saroyan Theatre in Fresno and at the Modesto convention center. Derek Carr says Saturday’s event at the hospital “will be very intimate.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee

“I hope that fans and guests walk away with a special experience and learn more about the hospital and why it is so important to Heather and I. Guests are in for a real treat, and I can’t wait to meet all those who attend.”

Carr will be entering his sixth season as the Raiders’ starting quarterback. David Carr is a former NFL quarterback and No. 1 draft pick. He is now an analyst for NFL Network and writes a weekly, in-season column for The Bee.

The event is limited to 100 VIP tickets at $400 each. The event includes an opportunity to chat and take photos with the Carrs, food and drink and a gift bag.

Tickets are still available by calling 877-353-0000.

Altar Conference

The stage gets bigger April 5-6 when Derek Carr presents the Altar Conference at the Save Mart Center, promoting family, community and prosperity in the central San Joaquin Valley.

“It was my idea to bring the Altar to Fresno,” he said. “I attended a conference and was so moved, I knew I needed to bring it to the community of Fresno. “

The two-day conference features speakers, music and more. It starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 5 and 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6.

Carr said he will not be posing for photos or signing autographs. “What I hope people walk away with when they attend the Altar Conference, is a deeper relationship with God.

“I hope that no matter what is going on in a person’s life, any conflicts or hardships, if they attend, they will feel more empowered and a sense of love from the community.”

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Altar Conference website.