Raiders’ Derek Carr had enough. How he lit up an ESPN personality

Last week, it was baseball. Now, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is ready to climb into the octagon.
Carr has been active on Twitter lately, jokingly suggesting he could pitch for the Fresno Grizzlies Triple-A team and now calling out Max Kellerman, co-host of ESPN’s “First Take.”
Kellerman said on the show, “You can see – just like different players get called out for taking plays off – when a quarterback don’t want it.”
“Carr didn’t want it,” Kellerman said. “I think Gruden knows they gotta move on.”
Kellerman suggested that coach Jon Gruden and the Raiders should trade Carr but wondered, “Can they get anything for him?” Kellerman said the Raiders should draft Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray.
Carr fired back Wednesday afternoon on Twitter, even tagging in UFC president Dana White.
UFC responded.
The Raiders’ 4-12 season probably fuels Kellerman’s point, but Carr set a career season-best in completions with 381 and broke Peyton Manning’s record for most completions through a player’s first five seasons with 1,750.
Carr has started 78 games over his career, completing 1,759 of 2,800 passes for 18,739 yards, second on the all-time franchise list. He finished 2018 with 4,049 passing yards, his first 4,000-yard season since entering the NFL in 2014. And he set a franchise record during the season with 332 consecutive pass attempts without an interception.
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith sent out a personal invitation.
Carr moved on after blasting Kellerman, sharing a proud papa moment of his son Dallas playing golf.
