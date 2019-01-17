Could Raiders’ Derek Carr be set to pitch for the Fresno Grizzlies? Here is his answer

Will Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr pitch for the Fresno Grizzlies next baseball season?

The former Fresno State star teased the idea Wednesday in a Twitter exchange with the Triple-A Grizzlies.

Thursday, Carr said that truly he has other goals in mind:

“Would I love to do it? Absolutely,” he said. “Would it actually happen? Not right now. I want to win a Super Bowl, so there isn’t any time for that just yet.”





It all started when the Grizzlies asked Carr if he would watch them play in Las Vegas against the Aviators. The Raiders are set to move to Las Vegas in 2020.

Carr answered and asked if he could close the ninth inning for the Washington Nationals affiliate.

Regardless, the Grizzlies have an open invitation to Carr for him to come out to a home game this season.



