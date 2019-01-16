Watch out if you make a smart remark about Derek Carr on social media. He might answer

Derek Carr is getting a little constructive criticism on social media.

His responses show he’s sharp even weeks after the season’s over.

To the fan who wrote on Twitter, “I wish my QB would throw over 10 yds @derekcarrqb,” Carr chimed in with a tweet that was later deleted (probably because of typos?) that included a rejoinder, “... stick to your job.”





I guess it's this one, amirite @derekcarrqb pic.twitter.com/3G3RtpLCJz — Sr. Beca Chimamanda Beauvoir Butler Lamas (@drats89) January 12, 2019

According to Pro Football Focus, Carr attempted a deep pass on 9.2 percent of his passes, the second-fewest of 33 qualifying quarterbacks. In addition, Carr’s 91.7 passer rating on deep targets ranked him 15th. His 49.0 percent adjusted completion percentage on deep balls ranked fifth.

Another fan yearned for the Raiders’ franchise player to stay upright. He was sacked 51 times during a 4-12 season. Carr was gracious but also had a little fun:

Thank you. I will work on that truly. Also, could you please learn to hit that snare drum and the other loud clangy things better. #WhatIHearWhenOtherPeopleBesidesCoachesCoach haha all love though I got you — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 8, 2019

Carr set a career season best in completions with 381 and broke Peyton Manning’s record for most completions through a player’s first five seasons with 1,750.





In his final postseason meeting with the media, Carr said he’ll rest up before meeting up with coach Jon Gruden, offensive coordinator Greg Olson and quarterback coach Brian Callahan.

“I want to be better next year than I’ve ever been, and I think with these coaches – I know with these coaches – I can be, because they did it for me this year, even though it wasn’t ideal,” Carr said. “To be able to set some cool (personal records), and some certain things that’s awesome, because that shows everybody that our coaching staff is just awesome – they really are.”





Carr echoed the optimism in another social media exchange: