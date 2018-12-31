Now that the Raiders have finished a brutal 2018 season, the questions begin for 2019

An Oakland Raiders season that started with the trade of Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears ended Sunday with the 35-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.





In between, the Raiders let go another star in wide receiver Amari Cooper, fired general manager Reggie McKenzie and left in doubt where they’ll play the 2019 season.

Yet ...

“I really like this football team,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “We’ve got a great group of guys that laid quite a foundation that I think we can build on and I’m excited about. We got to add some pieces, we know that, and hopefully we can do that here soon.”





$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

The Raiders’ 4-12 finish means they will get the fourth pick in the NFL Draft and will also get two late first-round draft picks as a result of the trades of Mack and Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams are in the playoffs.

NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock reportedly will become the GM. The Raiders will have $75 million in cap space, according to Spotrac.

Following the Cooper trade, quarterback Derek Carr looked to Jordy Nelson, Seth Roberts and Jared Cook as the main threats on offense.

Running back Marshawn Lynch was lost for the season after the Oct. 14 game, and the offensive line was hit hard with the absence of Donald Penn for the majority of the season. Kelechi Osemele played through an injury and Gabe Jackson was placed on injured reserve a couple weeks ago.

On defense, the Raiders were thin.

“We had so many different players coming and going,” Gruden said. “It’s kind of hard to not only play good football, but It’s hard to have some camaraderie and unity and chemistry. All those things are really important in pro football. it’s going to take us a little bit and we have some things to look forward to in the offseason.”

Carr topped 4,000 yards for the first time in his career, finishing with 4,049.

The ex-Fresno State star said he’ll rest up before meeting up with Gruden, offensive coordinator Greg Olson and quarterback coach Brian Callahan to discuss how he can avoid the 51 sacks he had this season and the 10 interceptions.





“I want to be better next year than I’ve ever been, and I think with these coaches — I know with these coaches — I can be, because they did it for me this year, even though it wasn’t ideal,” Carr said. “To be able to set some cool (personal records), and some certain things that’s awesome, because that shows everybody that our coaching staff is just awesome — they really are.”

The other main topic for the Raiders is finding a home. Their lease at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum expired at the conclusion of the season. The city recently filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Raiders.

Carr said he hopes it’s still in Oakland, though he told CBS Sports recently that he will campaign for Fresno.

“Hopefully we can work something out there,” he said. “Everyone can just hug each other and we can figure it out. That’d be really cool, if not, hopefully we’ll be playing close to home.”

Gruden said he sees a bright future for the franchise.

“I love it, man. It’s a great responsibility. I’m sure I got a lot of critics out there, but I’m really excited to continue to stick my shovel in the ground and keep digging.”

This and that

▪ Oakland’s defense has recorded at least one interception in four consecutive games. The Raiders five interceptions since Week 14 ranks tied for fourth in the NFL.





▪ Tackle Kolton Miller becomes the first rookie offensive lineman to start every contest for the Raiders since Stefen Wisniewski accomplished the feat in 2011. Since the AFL-NFL merger, Miller is one of 16 Raiders rookies to start every contest.

▪ Carr set a new single-season career best in completions with 381 and broke Peyton Manning’s record for most completions through a player’s first five seasons with 1,750.

▪ Raiders running back Doug Martin surpassed 100 yards on the ground for the second consecutive game for the first time since the 2015 season.

▪ Carr is 340 yards shy of passing Ken Stabler (19,078) for the most passing yards in franchise history.