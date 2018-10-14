Could the Raiders trade wide receiver Amari Cooper? Here’s what Jon Gruden says

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper is in his fourth season with the Oakland Raiders, but his time with the team could soon end, per a report earlier Sunday.

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer said the Raiders are shopping the former Alabama star.

Not so, says coach Jon Gruden.

“I don’t know. I haven’t heard that,” said Gruden, after the Raiders fell 27-3 to the Seattle Seahawks at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. “I’m not - I’m not. I’m just sorry to have to deal with a lot of these reports. Like I said, he’s going to be a big part of our pass offense and we’ll see what happens here.”

At the NFL Combine in February, Gruden said Cooper would be the offensive focal point and “the headline in our offense.”

“We think Cooper is going to be a great player,” Gruden said.

Cooper left Sunday’s game in the third quarter because of a concussion after a contact with Seahawks’ Bradley McDougald.

“I just hope he’s all right,” Gruden said. “He’s a great kid. We had a big completion to him early in the game; that, too, was called back. So any time we got anything going, it was either called back or we got a sack and losing Amari Cooper the way we did, I just hope he’s OK.”