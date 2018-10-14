Here’s the latest update on Derek Carr’s arm injury

It was an injury scare for Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
The former Fresno State star injured his left arm on a sack during the fourth quarter of the Raiders’ 27-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
Carr got up and went to the sideline to get examined in the medical tent. Raiders coach Jon Gruden said: “Derek’s going to be OK.”
“I don’t know exactly what happened,” Carr said. “I got hit and then felt like someone else landed or hit me, and it just was a little bruise. I’ll be all right.”
Carr is expected to get checked out in Alameda on Monday.
The Raiders will limp into a bye week with a 1-5 record before hosting the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 28 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Carr has faced some injuries during his five-year NFL career. Two seasons ago, he had a fractured fibula in Week 16 against the Colts. Last season, he suffered a back injury against the Denver Broncos and played through it all season.
Carr said he pleaded to Gruden for five minutes to let him back into the game if the Raiders got the ball back but Oakland never got the ball back.
“I want to finish with my team,” Carr said. “Like that’s the worst is not being able to finish with your team. Losses happen. Bad things happen. But not being able to finish a game with your team, especially when you’re losing, that will rip your heart out. No matter how I feel, I wanted to finish. He (Gruden) wanted to protect me, that’s all.”
