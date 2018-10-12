No room for error. How Raiders’ Derek Carr and Jordy Nelson look at game vs. Seahawks

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr left no doubt how important Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in London means to his team.

Coming off a 26-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the former Fresno State star summed it up in four words how he looked at this game:

“We have to win,” he said.

The Raiders (1-4) arrived in London on Friday afternoon for their matchup with the Seahawks (2-3) at Wembley Stadium. The game kicks off at 10 a.m. PDT (6 p.m. London time).

“When you score points, you need to win games,” Carr said. “Once we hit our stride, hopefully it’s this week, we can have that bye week and get ready for the next one.”





Veteran wide receiver Jordy Nelson noted a similar skid when he was with the the Green Bay Packers in 2016. The Packers lost four straight games to drop to 4-6 before reeling off six consecutive wins.

“If you’ve been in this league long enough, you’re going to experience the ups and downs, the highs and lows,” he said. “There is no reason to panic, there is no reason to change anything. You’ve got to trust in what you’re doing and stay true to what is going on and you just got to work and eventually it will turn. That is what happened then and that is what will eventually happen here.”

Carr, who played at Wembley Stadium in his rookie season in 2014, agreed with Nelson’s assessment.

“We obviously have a lot of work to do like every football team,” Carr said. “There’s always things to clean up, but you wish you were making your mistakes with wins. You wish you were making those corrections on Monday and Tuesday with a win underneath the win column. The heighten sense of urgency has been good for our young guys, and good for our team.”

Injury report - Raiders left guard Kelechi Osemele (knee) and defensive end Frostee Rucker (neck) are doubtful. Safety Karl Joseph (hamstring) is questionable.