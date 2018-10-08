Where do the Raiders go from here? Players remain hopeful season will turn around

It will be a short but likely painful week for the Oakland Raiders in Alameda.

The Raiders, coming off Sunday’s 26-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, will head to London on Thursday for a Sunday game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“You just continue to work,” Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson said. “I’ve said it every week, it’s a week-to-week business. We have a short-term memory and you just come back and continue to grind.”

The Raiders had momentum on their side after a 45-42 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 30. Now, they’re already four games behind undefeated Kansas City in the AFC West.





Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“This game is about consistency,” Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper said. “If you’re not consistent enough, you’re not going to win enough. There is a lot of football left.”

Oakland cornerback Gareon Conley blamed big plays (the Chargers had four of 25 yards or more) for trouble on defense. “I feel like it’s just at times we have miscommunication,” he said. “We have to clean it up.”

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is hopeful the season will turn around. He completed 24 of 33 for 268 yards and a touchdown against an interception.





“I’m always positive,” Carr said. “You don’t quit on what you’ve been doing. You stay upbeat and you keep working and that goes for all of our guys. Obviously, no one likes to lose. I don’t get up early, I don’t work hard to lose. You have to understand that there is a process with this whole thing and with the whole team. We have to grind through it, we have to be tougher, we got to be more physical. We got to practice harder, we got to train harder, whatever it is and then that stuff will take care of itself.”