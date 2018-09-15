Will Derek Carr’s quick draw win out in AFC West shootout? Broncos say they’re ready

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is known for his quick release of the football.

“He’s not going to give you a chance to rush the passer,” Broncos linebacker Von Miller told reporters ahead of Sunday’s AFC West matchup in Denver.





Miller was paying attention to Oakland’s season-opener. “I think the average time to throw the ball last year was 2.5 seconds. They had Derek throwing it in 2.2 on Monday. He’s going to get the ball out very quick and he’s very accurate with his throws.”

Last season, Pro Football Focus said Carr’s 2.40-second average tied him with the New York Giants’ Eli Manning for the quickest release in the NFL.





Miller said the Broncos know what they must do. “Try to get them third-and-long. If you’re throwing the ball quick on third-and-long, we’ve got great corners. We’ve just got to let those guys spread. Three-and-outs happen when you throw the ball quick and don’t just want an incomplete ball. Yeah, we’ve just got to get our hands up and hopefully he’ll hold it. Rush like he’s going to hold the ball.”

Maybe with Miller’s thinking, Carr will look to give time for his receivers to run down the field now that the Raiders added wide receiver Martavis Bryant to the mix to complement Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson.

Carr is looking to bounce back from a three-interception game against the Rams. The Raiders fell 33-13.

The last time Carr threw three interceptions in a game was in 2015 in a 34-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Carr followed that up with two touchdown passes with no interceptions in a win in Denver, 15-12.

That remains Carr’s only win in Denver since joining the Raiders out of Fresno State in 2014. He missed the 2016 regular-season finale at Mile High Stadium after suffering a broken leg the week before. Then last season, Carr was knocked out of a 16-10 loss with a spinal fracture.

Nonetheless, he’s looking forward to another visit.

“It’s just fun to compete against those guys,” Carr said. “Especially when you have been in the league for five years now. I never have any issue playing these guys. From a mentality standpoint I love playing the best. That’s why you grow up as a kid wanting to make it to the NFL because you want to play against the best.”



