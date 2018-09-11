What went wrong in Raiders’ season-opening loss? Jon Gruden and Derek Carr explain

It looked good early for the Oakland Raiders, an opening drive that led to a touchdown and a 13-10 halftime lead.
After that, it was all Los Angeles Rams en route in a 33–13 season-opening victory on Monday night at the Oakland-Alamada County Coliseum.
“Offensively, we just couldn’t get anything going,” Gruden said. “We turned the ball over, we failed to pick up a blitz one time. It was very disappointing.”
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw three interceptions – one in the end zone in the first half that was underthrown intended for Jared Cook, and two in the second half. On one, Carr lobbed a ball into space expecting Jordy Nelson would fill it, but he didn’t. On the other, Marcus Peters jumped a throw intended for Cook and returned it for the final score of the game.
“Our execution as an offense – whether it’s bad throws, miscommunication, all that kind of stuff,” Carr said. “Stuff that usually happens in a first game, but you don’t really pay the consequence for them all the time. But we did today. And that’s my fault. I have to do a better job for my team and I will.”
Gruden said Carr “did some good things” but made “some critical errors.”
“He knows that, you know that, we all know that,” Gruden said. “One of them wasn’t his fault. He got fooled by one of our own receivers and we have to do a better job on coaching. It’s on me.
“We had plenty of opportunities to make plays, but we didn’t. Obviously we got fooled on the pick-six late in the game by Marcus (Peters) and Aqib (Talib), those are very good players. We played against a good defense and they got us tonight.”
Carr said he’s confident the Raiders will be right for road trips the next two weeks at Denver on Sunday and at Miami on Sept. 23.
“I just talked to (Gruden) for 10 minutes and I already feel like we are going to be better next week kind of a thing,” Carr said. “It’s always disappointing to lose. We don’t want to do that especially in the first game. We got 15 more, and I think we are going to be pretty good.”
Of note – Cook set the franchise record for most receiving yards in a game by a Raiders tight end, finishing with 180 yards on nine catches.
Defensive end Bruce Irvin now leads the NFL with 11 forced fumbles since joining the Raiders in 2016, after recording a strip sack of Jared Goff in the second quarter.
