Why the Broncos praised Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch and how they plan to tackle him

The Denver Broncos are not hiding the fact how they plan to handle Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch on Sunday: gang tackle.

Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller said he was amazed watching Lynch carried the entire Los Angeles Rams defense into the end zone Monday night.

“If you watched the game on Monday night, even gang tackles don’t work sometimes,” Miller told Denver reporters this week. “He pushed like seven guys into the end zone for the first touchdown of the night. it’s part of the league, every team has star players. You just have to go out there and play and make it happen.”

Miller’s teammates were also asked how they plan to tackle Lynch and they were all in agreement.

“Just gang tackle,” linebacker Shaquil Barrett said. “Everybody run to the ball, pursue to the ball and just tackle him low. When you go up high, he’s just going to keep running and turning those legs. So, go low.”

In two games against the Broncos last season, Lynch had 35 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown. When Lynch’s teams are playing in Denver, his totals are 54 carries for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

“I already know Marshawn Lynch is one of the best running backs in the league,” Broncos safety Will Parks said. “I’m sure every team says the same thing: ‘You’ve got to gang tackle that guy, you have to get his legs down.’ I saw the play the other (day) where he dragged the guy seven yards to the end zone. His phenomenal strength is ridiculous.”

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos

When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Injury report: Raiders - OUT: DT P.J. Hall (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Dwayne Harris (foot), G Gabe Jackson (pectoral), RB DeAndre Washington (knee). Broncos - no injuries to report.