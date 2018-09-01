A shocker! Raiders reportedly trade star defensive end Khalil Mack to Chicago Bears

Khalil Mack is reportedly headed to the Chicago Bears.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday morning that the Oakland Raiders traded their star defensive end to the Chicago Bears for two first-round draft picks and possibly more. Rapoport reported that the Bears are negotiating a deal with Mack.

ESPN reported that multiple teams made offers for Mack, but the Bears’ was the best.

The trade comes a day after the Los Angeles Rams signed Aaron Donald to a record six-year, $135 million extension.

The Raiders exercised their fifth-year option, worth nearly $14 million, on Mack. But the 27-year-old has stayed away since the offseason workouts began in late May as he was seeking a long-term deal.

Raiders coach had Jon Gruden said “it hasn’t been a distraction” without having Mack at camp.

“For me, it’s been disappointing,” Gruden said during training camp in Napa. “Obviously you want to have your best player here. (He’s) really a great guy. It’s disappointing we don’t have him here.”

Just how important was Mack to the Raiders’ defense? Since 2015, Mack has produced double-digit sacks and was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

In 2015, Mack was the first player in league history to make All-Pro at two positions (linebacker and defensive end).

Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie drafted Mack in the first round (fifth overall) in 2014.

The trade surprised Raiders defensive end Bruce Irvin, but he added it’s time to focus on the Rams, whom Oakland opens the season against at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

What a shock. Now move on and win.. time to beat the Rams!! — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) September 1, 2018

This story will be updated