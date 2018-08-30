Oakland Raiders’ Khalil Mack hasn’t reported to training camp and the team will likely break camp without its star defensive end. The Raiders break camp on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 and will return to Alameda after their preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.
Oakland Raiders’ Khalil Mack hasn’t reported to training camp and the team will likely break camp without its star defensive end. The Raiders break camp on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 and will return to Alameda after their preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo
Oakland Raiders’ Khalil Mack hasn’t reported to training camp and the team will likely break camp without its star defensive end. The Raiders break camp on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 and will return to Alameda after their preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo

Football

In three words, Raiders’ star defensive end Khalil Mack let his feelings be known

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

August 30, 2018 06:52 PM

The Oakland Raiders played its fourth preseason game without star defensive end Khalil Mack on Thursday, but he let it be known how he feels not playing with his teammates.

“I miss it,” he tweeted.

In the video, it shows how disruptive Mack can be when he’s on the field.

Mack, who is in his final year of his rookie contract, is seeking a contract extension. In April, NFL.com reported that the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year is seeking $65 million.

Mack is set to make $13.8 million under the fifth-year option of his rookie deal.

The former University of Buffalo star has been productive since arriving with the Raiders in 2014. In four seasons, Mack has 40.5 sacks, 304 tackles and one interception that turned into a pick-6 against the Carolina Panthers in 2016.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

  Comments  