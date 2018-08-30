In three words, Raiders’ star defensive end Khalil Mack let his feelings be known

The Oakland Raiders played its fourth preseason game without star defensive end Khalil Mack on Thursday, but he let it be known how he feels not playing with his teammates.
“I miss it,” he tweeted.
In the video, it shows how disruptive Mack can be when he’s on the field.
Mack, who is in his final year of his rookie contract, is seeking a contract extension. In April, NFL.com reported that the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year is seeking $65 million.
Mack is set to make $13.8 million under the fifth-year option of his rookie deal.
The former University of Buffalo star has been productive since arriving with the Raiders in 2014. In four seasons, Mack has 40.5 sacks, 304 tackles and one interception that turned into a pick-6 against the Carolina Panthers in 2016.
