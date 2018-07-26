Just how excited is new Raiders receiver Ryan Switzer about the season?

The Oakland Raiders veterans reported to training camp by noon Thursday. That just means one thing: practice begins Friday in Napa.
Many of the Raiders that arrived were equally excited to get the football season started and that includes wide receiver Ryan Switzer, acquired in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys in late April.
Switzer took to Twitter before his departure Wednesday evening and vowed a “historic year.”
“I can’t explain how excited I am for the opportunity I have this year in Oakland! A fresh start indeed. Ready to give my all to this great franchise and be apart of a historic year!” he wrote.
The 5-foot-8 Switzer, who signed a four-year, $3 million contract with the Cowboys, didn’t earn his money on offense — six receptions for 41 yards.
He excelled on special teams under now-Raiders special teams coach Rich Bisaccia, including a 61-yard kick return against Philadelphia and an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown against Washington.
Here is a look at some of the new Raiders that arrived in camp Thursday, via raiders.com.
