Oakland Raiders' Ryan Switzer, left, makes a catch on a pass from Derek Carr (4) during NFL football practice on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at the team's training facility in Alameda, Calif.
Oakland Raiders' Ryan Switzer, left, makes a catch on a pass from Derek Carr (4) during NFL football practice on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at the team's training facility in Alameda, Calif. Ben Margot AP Photo
Oakland Raiders' Ryan Switzer, left, makes a catch on a pass from Derek Carr (4) during NFL football practice on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at the team's training facility in Alameda, Calif. Ben Margot AP Photo

Football

Just how excited is new Raiders receiver Ryan Switzer about the season?

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

July 26, 2018 05:19 PM

The Oakland Raiders veterans reported to training camp by noon Thursday. That just means one thing: practice begins Friday in Napa.

Many of the Raiders that arrived were equally excited to get the football season started and that includes wide receiver Ryan Switzer, acquired in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys in late April.

Switzer took to Twitter before his departure Wednesday evening and vowed a “historic year.”

“I can’t explain how excited I am for the opportunity I have this year in Oakland! A fresh start indeed. Ready to give my all to this great franchise and be apart of a historic year!” he wrote.

The 5-foot-8 Switzer, who signed a four-year, $3 million contract with the Cowboys, didn’t earn his money on offense — six receptions for 41 yards.

He excelled on special teams under now-Raiders special teams coach Rich Bisaccia, including a 61-yard kick return against Philadelphia and an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown against Washington.

Here is a look at some of the new Raiders that arrived in camp Thursday, via raiders.com.

image6.jpeg
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson, right, and Griff Whalen
James Plain Oakland Raiders

image5.jpeg
Oakland Raiders safety Marcus Gilchrist
Matt Aguirre Oakland Raiders

image3.jpeg
Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead, above, and running back Doug Martin.
James Plain Oakland Raiders

image2.jpeg
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier
Matt Aguirre Oakland Raiders

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

  Comments  