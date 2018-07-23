Training camp preview: Raiders’ Derek Carr says ‘we have unfinished business’

The Oakland Raiders are eager to begin training camp, which starts Friday in Napa.
Who can blame them after last year’s 6-10 debacle?
“Last season we did not make it to the playoffs,” says quarterback Derek Carr. “That was incredibly disappointing. That fed me more desire to work and improve and win championships.
“We have unfinished business. Going into training camp my focus is to work hard and improve each and every day.”
Last season started with Oakland among the Super Bowl favorites on the heels of a successful season, but that all went away in a heartbeat after a 2-0 start. First-year offensive coordinator Todd Downing and Jack Del Rio, who had been the head coach since 2015, were let go.
Davis brought back Jon Gruden to be the head coach in January.
The Raiders rookies reported to camp Monday, while the veterans check in Thursday at the Napa Valley Marriott.
“It’s been one of the most fun offseason I’ve had,” Carr said. “Just talking with our head coach every day and learning from him. I think that’s what I’m most excited about.”
In Gruden’s first go-round with the Raiders he went 38-26 with two postseason appearances in 2000 and ’01.
The Raiders will look considerably different than last season.
Notable players gone: kicker Sebastian Janikowsi, wide receivers Michael Crabtree (free agency), Corrdarrelle Patterson (trade) long snapper Jon Condo, cornerback TJ Carrie and fullback Jamize Olawale.
But the Raiders were busy in free agency signing wide receiver Jordy Nelson, running back Doug Martin, tight end Derek Carrier, fullback Keith Smith, safety Marcus Gilchrist, linebacker Tahir Whitehead, cornerback Rashaan Melvin, defensive end Tank Carradine, cornerback Shareece Wright, linebacker Emmanuel Lamur, tackle Breno Giacomin and cornerback Leon Hall.
The Raiders also traded for receivers Martavis Bryant and Ryan Switzer in separate deals.
It is a complete overhaul for the Raiders who added more weapons for Carr, who’s enjoying his time with Nelson and Bryant: “It is so exciting to see how hard they work and how they have become integral members of the organization.”
Anthony Galaviz: @agalaviz_TheBee
Key dates
Aug. 10: exhibition opener vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 16: break camp (return to Alameda)
Sept. 1: Roster reduction to 53
Sept. 10: Season opener vs. L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
Raiders’ 90-man training camp roster
No.
Player
Position
2
Giorgio Tavecchio
K
3
EJ Manuel
QB
4
Derek Carr
QB
5
Johnny Townsend
P
9
Eddy Piñiero
K
10
Seth Roberts
WR
12
Martavis Bryant
WR
13
Griff Whalen
WR
14
Keon Hatcher
WR
15
Ryan Switzer
WR
16
Johnny Holton
WR
17
Dwayne Harris
WR/RS
18
Connor Cook
QB
19
Isaac Whitney
WR
20
Obi Melifonwu
S
21
Gareon Conley
CB
22
Rashaan Melvin
CB
23
Dexter McDonald
CB
24
Marshawn Lynch
RB
25
Erik Harris
S
26
Shalom Luani
S
27
Reggie Nelson
S
28
Doug Martin
RB
29
Leon Hall
CB
30
Jalen Richard
RB
31
Marcus Gilchrest
S
32
Antonio Hamilton
CB
33
DeAndre Washington
RB
34
Chris Warren
RB
35
Shareece Wright
CB
36
Daryl Worley
CB
37
Tevin Mitchel
DB
38
Nick Nelson
CB
39
Shaquille Richardson
DB
41
Keith Smith
FB
42
Karl Joseph
S
44
Ryan Yurachek
FB
45
Dalin Leavitt
S
46
Jason Cabinda
LB
47
James Cowser
LB/DE
48
Andrew DePaola
LS
49
Drew Scott
LS
50
Nicholas Morrow
LB
51
Bruce Irvin
DE
52
Khalil Mack
DE
54
Emmanuel Lemur
LB
55
Marquel Lee
LB
56
Derrick Johnson
LB
57
Azeem Victor
LB
58
Kyle Wilber
LB
59
Tahir Whitehead
LB
61
Rodney Hudson
C
62
James Stone
C
63
Cameron Hunt
G
64
Shakir Soto
DL
65
Jordan Simmons
G
66
Gabe Jackson
G
67
Ian Silberman
OL
68
Breno Giacomini
T
69
Jylan Ware
T
70
Kelechi Osemele
OL
71
David Sharpe
T
72
Donald Penn
T
73
Maurice Hurst
DT
74
Vadal Alexander
G/T
75
Brandon Parker
T
76
Jon Feliciano
OL
77
Kolton Miller
T
78
Justin Ellis
DT
79
Denver Kirkland
G
80
Saeed Blacknall
WR
81
Pharaoh Brown
TE
82
Jordy Nelson
WR
83
Marcus Baugh
TE
84
Paul Butler
TE
85
Derek Carrier
TE
86
Lee Smith
TE
87
Jared Cook
TE
88
Marcell Ateman
WR
89
Amari Cooper
WR
90
Treyvon Hester
DT
91
Shilique Calhoun
LB
92
P.J. Hall
DT
93
Ahtyba Rubin
DT
94
Eddie Vanderdoes
DT
95
Fadol Brown
DE
96
Tank Carradine
DL
97
Mario Edwards Jr.
DE
98
Frostee Rucker
DT
99
Arden Key
DE
Comments