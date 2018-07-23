Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden, center left, talks with quarterback Derek Carr (4) and offensive players at the NFL football team’s facility in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Football

Training camp preview: Raiders’ Derek Carr says ‘we have unfinished business’

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

July 23, 2018 01:04 PM

The Oakland Raiders are eager to begin training camp, which starts Friday in Napa.

Who can blame them after last year’s 6-10 debacle?

“Last season we did not make it to the playoffs,” says quarterback Derek Carr. “That was incredibly disappointing. That fed me more desire to work and improve and win championships.

“We have unfinished business. Going into training camp my focus is to work hard and improve each and every day.”

image1 (7).jpeg
Jon Gruden leaps in the air as Derek Carr (red jersey), Amari Cooper (89), DeAndre Washington (33), Jordy Nelson (82) and Ryan Switzer (15) join a celebration during minicamp in Alameda.

Last season started with Oakland among the Super Bowl favorites on the heels of a successful season, but that all went away in a heartbeat after a 2-0 start. First-year offensive coordinator Todd Downing and Jack Del Rio, who had been the head coach since 2015, were let go.

Davis brought back Jon Gruden to be the head coach in January.

The Raiders rookies reported to camp Monday, while the veterans check in Thursday at the Napa Valley Marriott.

“It’s been one of the most fun offseason I’ve had,” Carr said. “Just talking with our head coach every day and learning from him. I think that’s what I’m most excited about.”

In Gruden’s first go-round with the Raiders he went 38-26 with two postseason appearances in 2000 and ’01.

The Raiders will look considerably different than last season.

Notable players gone: kicker Sebastian Janikowsi, wide receivers Michael Crabtree (free agency), Corrdarrelle Patterson (trade) long snapper Jon Condo, cornerback TJ Carrie and fullback Jamize Olawale.

image1 (6).jpeg
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson makes a catch during organized team activity in Alameda, CA.

But the Raiders were busy in free agency signing wide receiver Jordy Nelson, running back Doug Martin, tight end Derek Carrier, fullback Keith Smith, safety Marcus Gilchrist, linebacker Tahir Whitehead, cornerback Rashaan Melvin, defensive end Tank Carradine, cornerback Shareece Wright, linebacker Emmanuel Lamur, tackle Breno Giacomin and cornerback Leon Hall.

The Raiders also traded for receivers Martavis Bryant and Ryan Switzer in separate deals.

image1 (2).jpeg
“I’m just going to come in and try to contribute the best way I can,” says new Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12).

It is a complete overhaul for the Raiders who added more weapons for Carr, who’s enjoying his time with Nelson and Bryant: “It is so exciting to see how hard they work and how they have become integral members of the organization.”

Anthony Galaviz: @agalaviz_TheBee

Key dates

Aug. 10: exhibition opener vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 16: break camp (return to Alameda)

Sept. 1: Roster reduction to 53

Sept. 10: Season opener vs. L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

Raiders’ 90-man training camp roster

No.

Player

Position

2

Giorgio Tavecchio

K

3

EJ Manuel

QB

4

Derek Carr

QB

5

Johnny Townsend

P

9

Eddy Piñiero

K

10

Seth Roberts

WR

12

Martavis Bryant

WR

13

Griff Whalen

WR

14

Keon Hatcher

WR

15

Ryan Switzer

WR

16

Johnny Holton

WR

17

Dwayne Harris

WR/RS

18

Connor Cook

QB

19

Isaac Whitney

WR

20

Obi Melifonwu

S

21

Gareon Conley

CB

22

Rashaan Melvin

CB

23

Dexter McDonald

CB

24

Marshawn Lynch

RB

25

Erik Harris

S

26

Shalom Luani

S

27

Reggie Nelson

S

28

Doug Martin

RB

29

Leon Hall

CB

30

Jalen Richard

RB

31

Marcus Gilchrest

S

32

Antonio Hamilton

CB

33

DeAndre Washington

RB

34

Chris Warren

RB

35

Shareece Wright

CB

36

Daryl Worley

CB

37

Tevin Mitchel

DB

38

Nick Nelson

CB

39

Shaquille Richardson

DB

41

Keith Smith

FB

42

Karl Joseph

S

44

Ryan Yurachek

FB

45

Dalin Leavitt

S

46

Jason Cabinda

LB

47

James Cowser

LB/DE

48

Andrew DePaola

LS

49

Drew Scott

LS

50

Nicholas Morrow

LB

51

Bruce Irvin

DE

52

Khalil Mack

DE

54

Emmanuel Lemur

LB

55

Marquel Lee

LB

56

Derrick Johnson

LB

57

Azeem Victor

LB

58

Kyle Wilber

LB

59

Tahir Whitehead

LB

61

Rodney Hudson

C

62

James Stone

C

63

Cameron Hunt

G

64

Shakir Soto

DL

65

Jordan Simmons

G

66

Gabe Jackson

G

67

Ian Silberman

OL

68

Breno Giacomini

T

69

Jylan Ware

T

70

Kelechi Osemele

OL

71

David Sharpe

T

72

Donald Penn

T

73

Maurice Hurst

DT

74

Vadal Alexander

G/T

75

Brandon Parker

T

76

Jon Feliciano

OL

77

Kolton Miller

T

78

Justin Ellis

DT

79

Denver Kirkland

G

80

Saeed Blacknall

WR

81

Pharaoh Brown

TE

82

Jordy Nelson

WR

83

Marcus Baugh

TE

84

Paul Butler

TE

85

Derek Carrier

TE

86

Lee Smith

TE

87

Jared Cook

TE

88

Marcell Ateman

WR

89

Amari Cooper

WR

90

Treyvon Hester

DT

91

Shilique Calhoun

LB

92

P.J. Hall

DT

93

Ahtyba Rubin

DT

94

Eddie Vanderdoes

DT

95

Fadol Brown

DE

96

Tank Carradine

DL

97

Mario Edwards Jr.

DE

98

Frostee Rucker

DT

99

Arden Key

DE

