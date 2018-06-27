Tom Cable is back with the Raiders, and he says that's good news for Marshawn Lynch

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden cites many reasons why it was ideal to bring back Tom Cable back to the organization.

Cable himself says that what he can do for Marshawn Lynch should be reason enough.

“He brings us, not only experience – the championship experience, head coaching experience,” Gruden said during minicamp. “A lot of versatility. He’s coached in a lot of different schemes, different runners, different quarterbacks, different head coaches. He’s versatile. He’s a tough guy. Usually the tough coaches, they help develop tough lines.”





Just ask Raiders guard Kelechi Osemele, who's heading into his seventh season with Oakland.

“He’s a good teacher,” Osemele said. “He’s good at knowing different people, like their personalities and kind of how to get to them. He just understands people. He also cares about your development off the field, as well. You respect a guy like that.”

Cable was the Raiders’ offensive line coach in 2007 and was named the team’s interim head coach four games into the ‘08 season, replacing Lane Kiffin.

Cable produced a 17–27 record including 8-8 in his final season, 2010 (which came to look pretty good a few years later). The late Al Davis decided not to bring Cable back, promoting Hue Jackson from offensive coordinator.

Cable said “there was really no reason to be bitter” when he left. He said he enjoyed his time with the Raiders and is thrilled to be back., serving as offensive line coach again. He spent seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks as their offensive line coach but was fired after Seattle missed the playoffs last season.

“All the great things that Al Davis had done. To me, those are valuable,” he said. "Did we always get along? No. He’s a teacher to me. He’s a mentor to me. Whether I get along with him or not, wasn’t the issue. I took so much from him.

“I think this is a chance to really go back and say, ‘This is where I belong, this is where I’m supposed to be.’ And look forward to it.”

Not only does Cable reunite with the Raiders, he also is back with Lynch, who excelled under Cable’s zone-blocking schemes as the Seahawks were one of the NFL's best rushing teams and appeared in two Super Bowls, winning one in 2014.

Cable said he and Lynch "connected" in Seattle.

“He’s one of the smartest football players I’ve ever known. I don’t hand that one out very often. He’s been really a blessing for his teammates. I think for him, to be back together will give him a chance to dust himself off from kind of an up-and-down year last year. Didn’t really look like his old self until the last six weeks, I thought. Put him in something that he can rev it up and be who he is.”