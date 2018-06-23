Raiders' Jared Cook raves about Bryant, Nelson and Switzer. What did he say?

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant brings a lot of athleticism to the team.
That is something tight end Jared Cook quickly found out when he was on the practice field with Bryant during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.
"I tell him every day he might as well move to tight end because we're about the same size," Cook said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. He added that Bryant can run fast "for days and can straight fly down the field."
Cook is listed at 6 feet 5 inches tall, while Bryant is 6-4. The Raiders acquired Bryant in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the NFL draft.
That wasn't the only move the Raiders made during the offseason.
Oakland signed Jordy Nelson to a two-year free agent contract, and acquired wide receiver Ryan Switzer in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys.
"We're excited to have those guys on offense," Cook said. "We just have to put the pieces together and keep this thing moving."
Cook and Nelson were teammates at Green Bay, so Cook is quite familiar with the veteran.
"Jordy has proven in this league day in and day out," he said. "A savvy and smart vet and somebody you can rely on. It's been great having him back to be able to talk to him and be able to run some routes with him."
Switzer, meanwhile, has brought laughter on the field and in the locker room, Cook said.
"That guy is silly and a clown," he said. "He totally likes to have fun and definitely fun to be out there on the field with."
