Three more Fresno State players go early in day 3 of MLB draft

Fresno State’s J.T. Arruda, Carter Bins and Davis Moore were picked early Wednesday in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Arruda and Bins both went in the 11th round, Moore in the 15th, bringing Fresno State’s total number of draftees to six. Ryan Jensen went in the first round Monday and Zach Ashford and McCarthy Tatum were picked Tuesday when MLB conducted rounds 3-10.

Rounds 11-40 are Wednesday.

Players who have completed their third year of college eligibility, junior college players and high school players are eligible for the draft.

That made Arruda, the Bulldogs’ redshirt sophomore shortstop, eligible, and he went No. 333 overall to the Washington Nationals.

Bins, the junior catcher, went three picks later to the Seattle Mariners.

Moore, the junior who was the Bulldogs’ No. 2 starter behind Jensen, went in the 15th round, No. 453 overall, to the Nationals.

All three have the option of returning to Fresno State next season. Tatum and Ashford were both seniors. Jensen was a junior but not expected to pass up the multimillion-dollar deal he’s in line for.

The six picks in the first 15 rounds signal the talent level that helped the Bulldogs to a 40-16-1 overall record and reach the final game of the Stanford Regional before falling to the host Cardinal.

