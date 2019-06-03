Fresno State
Bulldogs’ Jensen selected by Cubs in first round of MLB draft
Bulldogs’ Ryan Jensen on throwing 100 mph
Fresno State junior right-hander Ryan Jensen was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft, the 27th overall selection and the seventh first-round pick under coach Mike Batesole.
The news came minutes before the start of Fresno State’s winner-take-all game against host Stanford in the NCAA regional. Batesole took a moment to give his star pitcher a hug in the dugout.
Jensen is 12-1 this season with a 2.88 ERA with 107 strikeouts in 100 innings.
His last outing was a victory over UC Santa Barbara on Friday in the regional. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before giving up two runs off four hits and one walk in 7 2/3 innings to help the No. 3-seeded Bulldogs secure a 9-2 victory
This season, has allowed opposing batters to hit just .217.
This story will be updated
Comments