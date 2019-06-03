Bulldogs’ Jensen selected by Cubs in first round of MLB draft

Bulldogs’ Ryan Jensen on throwing 100 mph Fresno State right-hander Ryan Jensen will start the first of a three-game series between Bulldogs and San Diego State, who are in first and second place in the Mountain West Conference. Jensen has a fastball that routinely hits the high 90s. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno State right-hander Ryan Jensen will start the first of a three-game series between Bulldogs and San Diego State, who are in first and second place in the Mountain West Conference. Jensen has a fastball that routinely hits the high 90s.

Fresno State junior right-hander Ryan Jensen was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft, the 27th overall selection and the seventh first-round pick under coach Mike Batesole.

The news came minutes before the start of Fresno State’s winner-take-all game against host Stanford in the NCAA regional. Batesole took a moment to give his star pitcher a hug in the dugout.

Jensen is 12-1 this season with a 2.88 ERA with 107 strikeouts in 100 innings.

His last outing was a victory over UC Santa Barbara on Friday in the regional. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before giving up two runs off four hits and one walk in 7 2/3 innings to help the No. 3-seeded Bulldogs secure a 9-2 victory

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This season, has allowed opposing batters to hit just .217.

This story will be updated