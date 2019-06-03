Bulldogs can’t hold lead, lose to Stanford in NCAA Tournament regional title game

Batesole on pen, pitching for regional title game Fresno State coach Mike Batesole discussed the work on the Bulldogs' bullpen in an 8-6 loss to Stanford and their pitching options for a NCAA Tournament regional title game at Stanford on Monday, June 3, 2019. Could ace Ryan Jensen be in play? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno State coach Mike Batesole discussed the work on the Bulldogs' bullpen in an 8-6 loss to Stanford and their pitching options for a NCAA Tournament regional title game at Stanford on Monday, June 3, 2019. Could ace Ryan Jensen be in play?

It was going to be a bullpen game for Fresno State and that was not a bad place for the Bulldogs in the championship game of the NCAA Tournament Regional.

They had a well-rested closer in Jaime Arias and coach Mike Batesole would call on the sophomore left-hander to make his second start of the season. They had Kevin Larson and Oscar Carvajal at the ready. All solid in the pertinent statistical categories - ERAs in the twos, opponent batting averages no higher than .238. All accustomed to getting big outs in tight spots, getting strike one and getting out of innings. All with experience protecting leads.

Arias had 12 saves during the season, just one off the school record.

But some of the Bulldogs’ best bullpen arms faltered on Monday in a 9-7 loss to Stanford with a date at Mississippi State in the Starkville Super Regional on the line.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This may be one of the farthest balls we've ever seen hit...



Fresno State cuts the Cardinal to just 2. #RoadToOmaha | @FresnoStateBSB pic.twitter.com/StESAGKMsu — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 4, 2019

The Bulldogs and Arias got to the fifth inning with a two-run lead, but the left-hander walked Stanford leadoff hitter Kyle Stowers to start the inning.

Arias had thrown no more than 30 pitches in any of his past 10 appearances and was at 63 and starting a third spin around the Cardinal lineup after that walk. That was enough, and Batesole went to Larson.

By the time Batesole went to get him, Stanford (45-12) had erased that deficit and built a 9-5 lead.

The 6-foot-9 redshirt freshman had trouble finding the plate and the Cardinal, the top seed in the regional, made him pay for it when he did.

Larson got behind catcher Maverick Handley, the first batter he faced, 3-0. He got to 3-1, but Handley hit the next pitch over the wall in left and there went the Bulldogs lead.

Brandon Wulff then walked on five pitches and Will Matthiessen poked a tough 1-2 pitch into right field for a single. Larson walked the next two batters, the second forcing a run across the plate. That was followed by a sacrifice fly and two batters later a two-run double off the bat of Christian Robinson, a left-handed hitter who had won a match up against Arias in the third inning to get Stanford a lead.

Arias during the season had allowed left-handed hitters to bat only .209., but Robinson laced a sharp two-run single to right.

The Bulldogs got that back in the bottom of the inning on a two-run single by Jeff Jamison. But Arias went to the mound in the top of the third and Handley drilled the first pitch he saw over the wall in left for a home run, and a lead.

Fresno State, which finished its season 40-16-1 and with Mountain West Conference regular season and tournament championships, kept creating opportunities after Stanford had its six-run fifth inning.

Nate Thimjon drilled a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to 9-7.

But Stanford coach David Esquer at that point went to Brandon Beck, his Friday night starter, who had opened the regional with seven shutout innings in an 11-0 victory over Sacramento State.

Beck threw 101 pitches in that victory over the Hornets, but showed little wear. The right-hander got the Cardinal out of that fifth inning, striking out Zach Presno. He then retired the Bulldogs in order in the sixth, seventh and eighth did it very economically.

In recording his 10 outs Beck needed just 36 pitches, 25 strikes.

Batesole didn’t get a late lead or a chance to do the same with Ryan Jensen, the Bulldogs’ ace, who was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the first-round of the Major League Baseball draft just as the game was about to start.

Beck gave the Cardinal 3 1/3 perfect innings and Stanford went to closer Jack Little for the final three outs.