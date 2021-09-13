Bee’s best prep football poll: Vote for Fresno-area player of the week for Week 3

Clovis High’s Nathan Johnson, left, fights for yards against Whitney’s Brandon Wong, right, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in Clovis. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Fifteen players are nominated in The Fresno Bee’s high school football Player of the Week poll in the Fresno area.

Who was the top player for Week 3? It is up to you to decide. Choose from the list or use the “other” option to add a name via the commenting function. For those on The Bee’s app, that function is toward the top. To comment, you must sign into Facebook.

Vote as often as you like; the poll closes at noon Saturday.

Coaches may nominate an athlete for next week’s prep poll by email to agalaviz@fresnobee.com.

The nominees

Maxx Bakker, Central Valley Christian: Threw for five touchdowns in Central Valley Christian’s 37-8 victory over Chowchilla.

Jimmy Barrett, Farmersville: Had a 49-yard interception return for a TD that sealed the game for the Aztecs in a 14-0 win over Tranquillity.

Trent Calvert, Dos Palos: Had four rushing TDs and threw for one in the Broncos’ 41-0 victory over Exeter.

Ernesto Castaneda Gamino, McLane: Gave the Highlanders a 13-7 lead on his 9-yard rushing TD in the third quarter and added another rushing TD with a 37-yard run in the Highlanders’ 24-21 win over Mariposa County. He had 25 carries for 270 yards.

Carmine Ficher, Tulare Western: Threw for 308 yards and three TDs in the Mustangs’ 35-27 win over Redwood.

Ah’marion Gaines-Smith, Central: Scored on a 7-yard run with under a minute to go, giving Central a 17-10 victory over Edison-Stockton.

TJ Hall, San Joaquin Memorial: Had two interceptions, helping the Panthers to a 34-10 win over Garces.

Michael Iriye, Mission Oak: Rushed for two TDs and passed for two TDs and also kicked extra points in the Hawks’ 28-21 win over Mt. Whitney.

Nate Johnson, Clovis: Threw for 231 yards and a TD and rushed for 69 yards and a TD in the Cougars’ 27-7 win over Whitney-Rocklin.

Carlos Moreno, Strathmore: Had 27 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the Spartans’ 25-14 win over Monache.

Danny Oliveria, Firebaugh: Had four rushing TDs in Firebaugh’s 47-26 win over Caruthers.

Tyler Patrick, Clovis West: Threw for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 5:46 remaining to give the Golden Eagles a 35-28 win over Bullard.

Paul Sharp, Clovis North: Had two TD runs, helping Clovis North to a 33-26 win over Edison.

Micah Spomer, Kingsburg: Had two rushing TDs and two receiving TDs and a 95-yard kickoff return for a TD in Kingsburg’s 47-6 win over Kerman.

Ethan Vu, Sunnyside: Had an 86-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter of the suspended game against Paso Robles. The Wildcats led 25-7 at the half, but the game was ruled a no contest.

