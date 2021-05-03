Bee’s Best: Vote for the fresnobee.com Spring Football Player of the Year

From do-everything quarterbacks to sack-master defenders and everything in between, 21 football players stood out during the shortened spring season for Fresno-area high school teams.

Here are the nominees for Player of the Year:

DE Jeffrey Armstrong, Central

DE Mason Brosseau, Hanford

QB Trent Calvert, Dos Palos

QB/DB T.J. Hall, San Joaquin Memorial

RB Jordan Hornbeak, San Joaquin Memorial

RB Isaiah Howard, Clovis West

QB Jett Jackson, Kingsburg

WR Willie James, Tulare Union

QB Nate Johnson, Clovis

WR/CB Noah Noyola, Hanford

DE Gabriel Olmos, Sanger

LB/RB Alan Pelayo, Sanger

S Hayden Peterson, Buchanan

WR Mike Rios, Reedley

RB Tristan Risley, Clovis

RB Caden Rodgers, Buchanan

DE/WR Marcel Sanders, Clovis West

QB D.J. Stevenson, Central

QB Lawrence Stell, Washington Union

K Bryant Thao, Clovis East

RB Ryan Warkentin, Reedley

