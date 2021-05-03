High School Football
Bee’s Best: Vote for the fresnobee.com Spring Football Player of the Year
From do-everything quarterbacks to sack-master defenders and everything in between, 21 football players stood out during the shortened spring season for Fresno-area high school teams.
We’re giving you an opportunity to vote for the top player in the Fresno area. You can vote as often as you want. Voting will end noon Tuesday, May 11.
Choose from the list or use the “other” option to add a name via the commenting function. For those on The Bee’s app, that function is toward the top. To comment, you must sign into Facebook.
Here are the nominees for Player of the Year:
DE Jeffrey Armstrong, Central
DE Mason Brosseau, Hanford
QB Trent Calvert, Dos Palos
QB/DB T.J. Hall, San Joaquin Memorial
RB Jordan Hornbeak, San Joaquin Memorial
RB Isaiah Howard, Clovis West
QB Jett Jackson, Kingsburg
WR Willie James, Tulare Union
QB Nate Johnson, Clovis
WR/CB Noah Noyola, Hanford
DE Gabriel Olmos, Sanger
LB/RB Alan Pelayo, Sanger
S Hayden Peterson, Buchanan
WR Mike Rios, Reedley
RB Tristan Risley, Clovis
RB Caden Rodgers, Buchanan
DE/WR Marcel Sanders, Clovis West
QB D.J. Stevenson, Central
QB Lawrence Stell, Washington Union
K Bryant Thao, Clovis East
RB Ryan Warkentin, Reedley
