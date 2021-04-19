Bee’s Best: Vote for the high school football player of the week for Week 5

Week 5 of Central Section high school football in the Fresno area produced 12 performances worthy of nomination for Player of the Week.

Now, it’s your turn to pick the best game or top clutch performance.

Choose from the list or use the “other” option to add a name via the commenting function. For those on The Bee’s app, that function is toward the top. To comment, you must sign into Facebook.

The poll closes at 5 p.m. Friday as Week 6 games kick off. Check out last week’s scores and latest voting in our Friday night high school football scoreboard.

Past winners include:

Week 1: Raul Medrano, Madera

Week 2: Bryant Thao, Clovis East

Week 3: Aidan Rodriguez, Orosi

Week 4: Jayson Hernandez, Tulare Western

Here are the nominees for Week 5 Player of the Week for April 15 to April 17.

Nick Anselmo, Liberty-Madera Ranchos: Finished with 177 rushing yards and three touchdowns to lead the Hawks past Chowchilla 38-14.

Mason Brosseau, Hanford: Had nine tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, forced a fumble and blocked a punt in the Bullpups’ 48-7 rivalry win over Lemoore.

Héctor Dávila, Immanuel: In his first game of the season, finished with two touchdown passes and three rushing touchdowns in the Eagles’ 50-20 win over Yosemite. He threw for 175 yards and ran for 154 yards.

Jordan Hornbeak, San Joaquin Memorial: The Fresno State-bound running back had 37 carries for 204 yards and five TDs as the Panthers rolled to a 57-20 win over Edison.

Michael Iriye, Mission Oak: Passed for 279 yards and five touchdowns as the Hawks defeated Corcoran 42-34.

Willie James, Tulare Union: Scored two TDs, including an 82-yard kickoff return in the Tribe’s 20-14 win over Tulare Western in the 56th annual Victory Bell game.

Dominic Martinez, Orosi: Scored the winning TD. He had 20 carries for 108 yards — his 18th 100-yard game out of 19 games played.

Daniel Ortega, Kingsburg: Made a 35-yard field goal with 13.8 seconds left to give the Vikings a 17-15 win, helping eighth-ranked Kingsburg complete an unbeaten season at 5-0.

Tristan Risely, Clovis: Four rushing TDs in the Cougars’ 42-17 win over Clovis West in the Range Rider game.

Caden Rodgers, Buchanan: Finished with 18 carries for 160 yards and three TDs in the Bears’ 36-13 win over Clovis East, clinching an outright Tri-River Athletic Conference title.

D.J. Stevenson, Central: Completed 13 of 19 for 200 yards and had two touchdowns and ran the ball five times for 69 yards and two touchdowns in the Grizzlies’ 69-0 win over Clovis North.

Kameron Thomas, Fowler: Had the winning 23-yard TD reception in the Redcats’ 28-22 win over Caruthers. He finished the game with six receptions for 165 yards and three TDs.

