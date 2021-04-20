Bee’s Best: Vote for Fresno area high school Boy Athlete of the Week

Six high school boys in the Fresno area are nominated for The Bee’s Boy Athlete of the Week.

Now it’s time to vote for your favorite. If you have a standout player who did well last week and want to vote for him, simply choose from the list or use the “other” option to add a name via the commenting function. For those on The Bee’s app, that function is toward the top. To comment, you must sign into Facebook.

Coaches may nominate an athlete by email to agalaviz@fresnobee.com.

Vote as often as you like; the poll closes at noon Saturday.

Here are the nominees for the week of April 12-17:

Cole Anderson, Clovis West basketball: Finished with 24 points in the Golden Eagles’ 74-64 win over San Joaquin Memorial. He also set Clovis West’s career-scoring record with 2,157 points.

Ak Okereke, Clovis North basketball: Finished with 38 points, including four 3-pointers in a 69-66 win over Kingsburg.

Christian Williams, Buchanan baseball: Named Coca-Cola Classic MVP after throwing a seven-hitter in the Bears’ 7-2 win over San Joaquin Memorial in the championship game.

Triston Gray, Madera South baseball: Pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts as the Stallions defeated Sanger 6-1 in the Central Valley Diamond Classic championship.

Angel Medel, Kerman soccer: Totaled nine goals in the past two games for the Lions, including seven against Liberty-Madera Ranchos in a 13-0 win.

Chase Weiner, Bullard soccer: Totaled two goals, including the game-winner in the 85th minute of a 4-2 win over Madera South.

