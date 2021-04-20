Bee’s Best: Vote for Fresno area high school Girl Athlete of the Week

Six high school girls in the Fresno area are nominated for The Bee’s Girl Athlete of the Week.

Now it’s time to vote for your favorite. If you have a standout player who did well last week and want to vote for her, simply choose from the list or use the “other” option to add a name via the commenting function. For those on The Bee’s app, that function is toward the top. To comment, you must sign into Facebook.

Coaches may nominate an athlete by email to agalaviz@fresnobee.com.

Vote as often as you like; the poll closes at noon Saturday.

Here are the nominees for the week of April 12-17:

Brooke Riggins, Mt. Whitney softball: Hit four home runs for the Pioneers in a 22-22 tie against San Joaquin Memorial. Her four HRs ties a state record for most homers in a game, according to Mark Tennis of Cal-Hi Sports.

Mia Estrada, Kingsburg softball: Walk-off single lifted the Vikings to a 9-8 win over Bullard.

Carys Hall, Clovis North soccer: Knocked in two goals last week, including the only score in a 1-0 win over Clovis West.

Ava Medrano, Edison soccer: Her hat trick gave the Tigers a 4-0 win over San Joaquin Memorial. Had a goal in a 3-1 win over Madera.

Jacklyn Kulow, Caruthers basketball: Tallied 34 points in two games in wins over Clovis East.

Ashtyn Arnold, Buchanan basketball: Scored 40 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in the Bears’ wins over Strathmore and Sierra.

