Here’s a look at Friday’s high school football finals and when teams last won section titles

No. 1 Central and No. 2 Buchanan meet again, this time for the Central Section Division I high school football championship.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Koligian Stadium, Central’s turf field on Grantland Avenue north of Ashlan Avenue west of Highway 99.

It’s one of six section finals Friday, with winners advancing to state regionals.

Central has the upper hand on the Bears in recent meetings.

The Grizzlies defeated Buchanan 41-20 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis on Oct. 3. Central has defeated the Bears five straight times, four years running in Tri-River Athletic Conference play plus the 2017 section final.

Central is looking for its third straight section championship and playing in the final for the fourth straight year. The Grizzlies (12-0) have won 31 straight against Central Section opponents.

Buchanan won its only section title in 2000 when coach Matt Giordano was a team co-captain.

“Round 2, last game came up short,” said Buchanan star running back Kendall, who is committed to Georgia. “This is revenge right now. We’re going to come out this Thanksgiving break, we’re going to be working every day and we’re excited to come out and put on a show.”

Central quarterback Jameson Silva said this week is all about “focus on getting better” and “just execute on Friday.”

In the Oct. 3 meeting, Bears sophomore Ian Kirby replaced starting quarterback D.J. Stevenson, who left the game because of an injury.

“That was my first game on varsity,” Kirby said. “I got pulled up the week before.”

Since then the Bears (10-2) have reeled off six straight wins, including Kirby’s 299-yard performance in last week’s 27-0 semifinal victory over Liberty-Bakersfield in the semifinals.

“We’ve been working hard, like as hard as we can, and our whole team has to step up this weekend and play a big part,” Kirby said. “We’re all going to be a big part against Central.”

Division II

No. 5 Tulare Western at No. 2 San Joaquin Memorial

The host Panthers compete for their first D-II championship after winning back-to-back D-III titles, including a 45-31 victory over Tulare Western, in the 2017 final.

Overall, Memorial has won eight section titles, the first in 1953.

Memorial (11-1) is coming off a 46-21 victory over No. 6 St. Joseph. The Mustangs (11-2) defeated No. 1 Hanford 30-21.

Tulare Western is aiming for its first section title, according to section historian Bob Barnett.

Division III

No. 8 Central Valley Christian at No. 1 Bakersfield Christian

The Cavaliers hosted Bakersfield Christian on Aug. 30 and lost 36-0. CVC (9-4) has won four straight since losing to D-IV finalist Selma 35-3 on Oct. 25, winning four straight including an upset of top-seeded Kingsburg.

CVC moved up from D-IV this season. The Cavaliers last won a section title in 2005 in Division V (defeating Parlier 20-19).

Bakersfield Christian (9-3) won the D-III title in 2016, defeating Tulare Western 53-19.

Division IV

No. 2 Selma at No. 1 Washington Union

Old rivals in the Central Sequoia League meet again. It is a rematch of a Week 4 matchup when Washington Union (11-1) beat the Bears (10-2) 42-32.

The Panthers are seeking their first D-IV section title since 2011 (when Washington Union won the state title), while the Bears last won a section crown in 2016 (also in D-IV).

Selma is 43-16 in five seasons under coach Matt Logue. Art Francis, the former Clovis West assistant, is 16-8 in two seasons in Easton.

Division V

No. 3 Dos Palos at No. 1 Caruthers

Caruthers (12-1) last won a section title in 2017 when the Blue Raiders defeated Firebaugh 49-42 in D-V. Caruthers lost to Kennedy in last year’s final.

Dos Palos (12-1) last won a section title in 2006 when the Broncos defeated Chowchilla 17-7 in D-IV.

Division VI

No. 3 Orosi at No. 1 Bishop Union

The Cardinals will have to negotiate wicked travel conditions to get to the east side of the Sierra. Bishop is about a 322-mile drive from Orosi.

The Cardinals (11-3) went halfway last week, winning 23-12 at No. 2 California City.

Orosi won the Sierra Division title in 1984.

Bishop Union (11-2) is seeking its first Central Section title since joining in 2013.

Snow isn’t in Friday’s Bishop forecast, but cold is: Below freezing at kickoff and falling toward an overnight low of 10 degrees.